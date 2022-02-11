On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Dutch lawyer to get German prize for landmark climate cases

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 8:03 am
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Roger Cox, a lawyer who helped win cases forcing the Dutch government and oil giant Shell to cut carbon emissions, is to receive a 10,000-euro ($11,410) award in Germany for contributing to global peace.

Organizers of the Dresden Prize said Cox was being honored for “his groundbreaking contribution to fighting for compliance with global climate targets by means of law.”

Past recipients of the prize include former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, American civil rights activist Tommie Smith and Kim Phuc, who became known as the “Napalm Girl” from an iconic 1972 Associated Press photo during the Vietnam War.

Acting for the Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth, Cox won a ruling against Shell last year that requires the energy giant to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Climate activists hailed the decision as a victory for the planet that built on a 2015 case Cox brought requiring the Netherlands’ government to cut emissions at least 25% by the end of 2020 from benchmark 1990 levels.

Since then, similar cases have been brought against governments and corporations around the world, with mixed results.

“Peace is more than the absence of war,” the organizers of the Dresden Prize said. “Standing up for peace in times of climate crisis means acting responsibly and fighting for a humane and thus peaceful life for future generations.”

___

Follow all of AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk