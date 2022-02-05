Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Fire hits Russian Embassy in Manila, employees evacuated

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 2:36 am
< a min read
      

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A large fire broke out at the Russian Embassy in the Philippine capital, prompting the evacuation of employees and their families but causing no injuries, Russian and Filipino authorities said Saturday.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the hours-long fire, which started on the second floor of the embassy in the financial district of Makati city in metropolitan Manila on Friday night and caused more than 100 million pesos ($2 million) in damages, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection said.

More than a dozen firetrucks helped to extinguish the blaze in the upscale and tightly guarded Dasmarinas village, where several embassies and diplomatic residences are located.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|11 Caffeine and Collaboration: Agile...
2|11 AWS Technical Essentials Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft as they deploy to Europe