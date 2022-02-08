On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Gansler announces former Hyattsville mayor as running mate

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 7:21 am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland candidate for governor Doug Gansler announced Tuesday that he has chosen former Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth to be his running mate.

Hollingsworth was elected mayor of Hyattsville in Prince George’s County in the suburbs of the nation’s capital in 2015. She was the youngest and first Black mayor to be elected in Hyattsville.

She stepped down in December of 2020 to grow Our Black Party, which is a national organization she co-founded to advance a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people.

Gansler is a former Maryland attorney general. He is running in a crowded Democratic primary with nine other candidates.

