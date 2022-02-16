On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Germany to mark victims of terrorism annually on March 11

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 6:44 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday that the country will formally commemorate the victims of terrorism every March 11.

The date marks the anniversary of the 2004 bomb attacks in Madrid and is already commemorated each year by the European Union.

Germany’s top security official said the Cabinet has approved adopting the date for a national remembrance day for the victims of terrorist violence, starting next month.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said acts such as the Islamic extremist attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 and far-right killings in Hanau and Halle had shaken Germany, too.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

“Islamist, far-right and far-left attacks have caused great suffering since the war,” she said. “We want to make the state and society more aware of the fate of the victims and their relatives.”

Federal buildings will mark the day by flying flags at half-staff.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 Special Air Warfare Symposium
2|22 FASTTR on AWS: Reduce the Time and Cost...
2|22 Slack Presents a Connected Workplace
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Getting ready to deploy