Grenade attack at bus station in Pakistan kills 1, wounds 2

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 11:43 am
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Assailants threw a hand grenade at a bus station in volatile southwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing a passerby and wounding two others, police said, in a sign of increasing violence in the region.

The attack happened in Dera Murad Jamali, a town in Baluchistan province, said Aziz Baloch, an area police official.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. It came hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited another region in the province to assure his support for troops who came under attack in the Naushki and Panjgur districts last Wednesday.

Nine soldiers and 20 assailants were killed in those twin attacks and subsequent clearing operations. The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a group designated terrorist by the U.S. in 2019, claimed responsibility.

Baluchistan has witnessed a low-level insurgency by small groups who demand independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence in province has persisted.

