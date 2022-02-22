Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

High court won’t get involved in Wisconsin murder case

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 10:08 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to disturb a decision that a Wisconsin man convicted of poisoning his wife should get a new trial.

The high court said Tuesday that it would not hear the case, leaving in place a ruling in favor of Mark Jensen. As is typical, the justices did not explain their reason for rejecting the case. The case was included in a list of cases the court has decided not to hear.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court concluded last year that Jensen deserves a new trial in the 1998 death of his wife Julie Jensen. At trial, prosecutors used a letter and voicemails to a police officer, in which Julie Jensen expressed her fear that her husband was planning to kill her. The Wisconsin Supreme Court said those statements can’t be used.

Jensen has maintained his innocence.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The case is Wisconsin v. Mark D. Jensen, 21-210.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!