On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 4:30 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday as the U.S. moved to close its embassy in Ukraine amid heightened geopolitical tensions over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on the border.

Financial, health care and energy companies were among the biggest weights dragging the market lower.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.97 points, or 0.4%, to 4,401.67.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.89 points, or 0.5%, to 34,566.17.

The Nasdaq fell 0.24 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,790.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.36 points, or 0.5%, to 2,020.79.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 364.51 points, or 7.6%.

The Dow is down 1,772.13 points, or 4.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,854.05 points, or 11.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 224.53 points, or 10%.

        Read more: Government News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 2022 Cyberspace Symposium
2|21 AWS Certification Q&A Session
2|21 Implementing Change Management: Common...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Celebrating Lincoln's Birthday