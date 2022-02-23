How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wall Street’s losses mounted Wednesday as world leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops deeper into Ukraine.

The S&P 500 fell, worsening what is now the benchmark index’s second correction in two years. The technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. Treasury yields inched higher, as did gold prices.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 79.26 points, or 1.8%, to 4,225.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464.85 points, or 1.4%, to 33,131.76.

The Nasdaq fell 344.03 points, or 2.6%, to 13,037.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.08 points, or 1.8%, to 1,944.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 123.37 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 947.42 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 510.58 points, or 3.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 65.24 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 540.68 points, or 11.3%.

The Dow is down 3,206.54 points, or 8.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,607.48 points, or 16.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 301.22 points, or 13.4%.

