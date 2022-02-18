On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Israel shoots down alleged Hezbollah drone, scrambles jets

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 5:39 am
< a min read
      

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Friday said it fired interceptor missiles and protectively scrambled warplanes after what it described as a drone launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group crossed its tense northern border.

The move comes just a day after Israel shot down what it said was another Hezbollah drone. Neither Lebanon nor Hezbollah gave immediate comment.

The military said the incursion set off air raid sirens in northern Israel, and that Iron Dome interceptors were deployed and fighter jets were patrolling the skies.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Israel considers the Iranian-backed Hezbollah to be its greatest immediate threat, possessing an estimated 150,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Israel has long expressed concerns that Hezbollah would obtain or develop guided missiles and attack drones.

Earlier this week, Hezbollah’s chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his group has been manufacturing military drones in Lebanon, and has the technology to turn thousands of missiles in its possession into precision-guided munitions.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|24 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|24 NLIT Summit 2022
2|24 Eliminate State and Local Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery