Kentucky grand jury to consider candidate shooting case

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 11:24 am
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky man charged with drawing a gun and firing at a Louisville mayoral candidate had his case sent to a grand jury Wednesday.

Quintez Brown, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment shortly after last week’s shooting. The Democratic candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire but said a bullet grazed his sweater.

Brown’s attorney and prosecutors have agreed to waived the preliminary hearing and a grand jury will meet to consider indictments March 21.

A group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund has paid Brown’s $100,000 cash bond. Under the terms of home incarceration, Brown has been fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and is confined to his home. Brown must continue to have no contact with Greenberg or his campaign staff and cannot possess firearms, the judge said Wednesday.

Police said Brown appears to have acted alone and the motive remains under investigation.

