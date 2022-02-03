Latest Maryland and Delaware news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

STATE OF STATE-MARYLAND

Hogan discusses COVID-19, crime, tax relief, police support

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is highlighting COVID-19 recovery, as well as proposals to battle violent crime, send tax relief to residents and boost support for the police in his last State of the State speech. The term-limited Republican who is in his last year as Maryland’s chief executive, also emphasized the need for bipartisanship during the state’s legislative session. The governor gave his eighth and final State of the State speech from the Old Senate Chamber, where General George Washington came before Congress to resign his commission as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army in 1783.

HBCU bomb threat caller described elaborate plot: police

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — A police chief says a caller who threatened to blow up a historically Black university in Florida described an elaborate plot involving seven bombs hidden in duffel bags and backpacks around the campus perimeter. The call to Bethune-Cookman University was among numerous threats made Monday and Tuesday against historically Black colleges and universities across the nation. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said that during the 20-minute call, the caller also said a gunman would open fire on Bethune-Cookman at lunchtime Monday. Many of the schools that were threatened locked down their campuses for a time. Authorities found no bombs after extensive searches.

Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Soaring tax revenue and billions in pandemic aid from the federal government have left many states with the unusual problem of having too much money. The result is one of the most broad-based movements in recent memory toward giving consumers and taxpayers a break. In states red and blue, lawmakers and governors are proposing to cut taxes and fees, expand tax credits, or delay tax and fee hikes that had been planned before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Even high-tax states controlled by Democrats are dangling the possibility. Taxes on income, sales and groceries are all on the chopping block as are vehicle license fees, gas taxes and more.

Thousands honor fallen Baltimore firefighters at memorial

BALTIMORE (AP) — Thousands gathered in Baltimore to mourn the loss of three firefighters who died after they were trapped inside a burning vacant rowhome when it partially collapsed last week. Wednesday’s memorial drew firefighters and others from around the country. Fire Chief Niles Ford thanked firefighters from around the state who responded to calls while city’s firefighters attended the memorial. Firefighters were battling the blaze Jan. 24 when the building collapsed, trapping them inside. One firefighter was pulled out injured, but three others died. A reward of $100,000 has been offered for information leading to the identification of a person of interest captured on surveillance cameras the night before the fire.

Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders

Washington’s NFL team is now known as the Commanders. The new name was unveiled 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans and under fresh pressure from sponsors. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons. Washington joins Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians among North American major professional sports teams abandoning names linked to Native Americans. Washington as the Commanders is keeping the same burgundy and gold colors that were around for the three Super Bowl championships in the 1980s and early ’90s glory. days.

Mayor orders agencies to review activities linked to vacants

BALTIMORE (AP) — A week after three firefighters were killed when a vacant row house partially collapsed, Baltimore’s mayor says he’s directing all city agenices to review all activies linked to vacant houses. Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday that agencies have 30 days to provide City Administrator Chris Shorter with an accounting of efforts to reduce the number of vacant properties and provide ideas for intensifying these efforts. After the review, Scott will announce goals to cut the number of vacants homes.

Tarke scores 13 to lead CSU past Delaware St. 59-57

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Nendah Tarke had 13 points and eight rebounds and his game-winning basket as time expired sent Coppin State past Delaware State 59-57. Tarke hit a beyond half court shot at the buzzer to down Morgan State 79-76 on Jan. 15. D’Marco Baucum had 13 points for the Hornets, who have now lost 14 games in a row.

