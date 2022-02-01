Latest Maryland and Delaware news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

BALTIMORE-VACANT HOMES

Mayor orders agencies to review activities linked to vacants

BALTIMORE (AP) — A week after three firefighters were killed when a vacant row house partially collapsed, Baltimore’s mayor says he’s directing all city agenices to review all activies linked to vacant houses. Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday that agencies have 30 days to provide City Administrator Chris Shorter with an accounting of efforts to reduce the number of vacant properties and provide ideas for intensifying these efforts. After the review, Scott will announce goals to cut the number of vacants homes.

AP-US-PRESIDENT-BIDEN-THREATS-MARYLAND

2 men charged with making separate threats to kill president

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man and a Kansas man have been charged with making separate threats to kill President Joe Biden. Ryan Matthew Conlon of Halethorpe, Maryland; and Scott Ryan Merryman of Independence, Kansas; were arrested last week. Conlon’s case was sealed until Monday. Authorities say Merryman called the White House switchboard last week and threatened the president. Federal charges against both men were filed in Baltimore. They say Conlon sent a string of messages to National Security Agency and FBI tiplines threatening to blow up the White House to kill the president, blow up NSA headquarters in Ft. Meade, Maryland, and carry out a mass shooting of NSA employees.

BC-MD-MAIL-IN BALLOT-REQUEST FORMS

Mail-in ballot request forms being sent in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Board of Elections says it has started sending mail-in ballot request forms to registered voters before the June 28 primary. The board announced Monday that ballot request forms will begin arriving later this week. This year, Maryland state law requires that election officials send all voters a form to request a mail-in ballot. Voters who want a mail-in ballot will be asked to fill out the request form, sign and seal it and return it in the postage paid envelope that accompanies the form. For voters to receive a mail-in ballot for the primary, envelopes must be received by June 21.

PRIEST SUSPENDED-SEX ABUSE ALLEGATION

Archdiocese: Priest suspended during sex abuse investigation

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore says it has suspended a priest from his duties while it investigates allegations that he sexually abused a minor in the 1970s. The Baltimore Sun reports that the archdiocese said Sunday that Rev. Samuel Lupico was retired, but had been assisting at St. Mary of the Assumption and St. Pius X. The archdiocese says the alleged abuse took place in the mid-1970s, while Lupico served at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. The archdiocese says Lupico denies the allegations. The newspaper’s efforts to reach him were not successful. The archdiocese says it reported the allegation to law enforcement, but a Baltimore police spokeswoman couldn’t confirm whether the department is investigating.

AP-US-BOMB-THREATS-BLACK-UNIVERSITIES

Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — At least six historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats made in a single day, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time. Officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University. All are historically Black institutions. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

WINTER WEATHER-EASTERN SHORE

Maryland, Delaware residents keep digging out weekend snow

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Residents on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and in southern Delaware continued to dig out this weekend from roughly a foot of snow that fell as a nor’easter moved up the East Coast. Snow emergency plans remained in effect for roads in five eastern Maryland counties late Sunday. Ocean City announced its roads were cleared and passable by Sunday morning. In Delaware, some school districts in Sussex County announced classes were canceled Monday. Temperatures on the Eastern Shore and in southern Delaware remained below freezing for most of Sunday.

AP-DE-SUSPECT-DROWNS-LAWSUIT

Court nixes appeal from mother of suspect who fled, drowned

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that police in a small southern Delaware town had no constitutional duty to rescue a teenager who drowned after he was handcuffed and tried to escape. The court on Monday rejected an appeal filed by Carol Johnson-Krumm. She’d sued the town of Seaford in 2016, arguing that her 19-year-old son died because the town failed to have water rescue policies and to provide water rescue training to police. A federal judge ruled in favor of Seaford officials last year, finding that the police had no constitutional duty to rescue Johnson because he wasn’t in their custody.

BRIDGE CRASH

Officials: 1 injured in wrong-way crash on Roth Bridge

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say one person was seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash on the Roth Bridge. WDEL-FM reports that Delaware State Police say a northbound SUV in the southbound lanes of state Route 1 hit a tractor trailer head-on early Tuesday. New Castle County paramedics say the driver of the SUV was seriously injured and was flown to Christiana Hospital.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.