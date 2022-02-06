Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE

VMI to change honor system said to expel Blacks more often

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Military Institute will change its student-run honor court to make it more fair to cadets as part of a response to a state-ordered investigation into racism and sexism. The Washington Post reports VMI detailed the reforms in a progress report Friday. The college gave the 70-page report to General Assembly members and the Virginia secretary of education. It describes initiatives approved, enacted or begun last year. Those initiatives included mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion training for administrators and members of VMI’s Board of Visitors, and changes to the Lexington school’s one-strike-and-you’re-out honor court system.

Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Virginia hookah bar

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say one person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge. The Blacksburg Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg on Friday just before midnight. Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting. Authorities say they were taken to local hospitals, but that their conditions are unknown. No additional information was made available, including details on potential suspects or a motive.

Virginia husband, wife plead guilty to tax fraud conspiracy

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a Virginia couple has pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud stemming from taxes filed for their Maryland auto body shop. U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron says in a news release that 60-year-old Ercin Kalender of Alexandria, Virginia and his wife, 44-year-old Lizette Kalender, pleaded guilty on Thursday. According to their guilty pleas, between 2015 and 2018, the Kalenders conspired to include false information on tax forms filed with the IRS on behalf of their auto body shop in Capital Heights, Maryland.

Virginia State Police investigates fire that kills mom, son

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Investigators with Virginia State Police are looking into a house fire which killed a woman and her son last month. A news release says officials in Augusta County were notified early on Jan. 27 of a fire at a residence on Purple Cow Road. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters recovered the remains of 27-year-old Ashley Hudson and her son, 7-year-old Liam Hudson from inside the home. The remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. A 25-year-old man was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of life-threatening injuries sustained in the fire.

Judge halts VA governor’s opt-out school mask order, for now

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has temporarily halted an executive order by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin that allowed parents to opt out of school mask mandates for their children. The ruling means that mask mandates put in place by school boards may remain in place, at least for now. Arlington Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo ruled in favor of seven school boards that filed a lawsuit challenging Youngkin’s order. It was one of the first actions taken by Youngkin after he took office on Jan. 15. The judge said that while the case is pending in court, there appears to be a benefit to keeping the current polices of universal mask mandates in place.

Virginia police officer charged in driver’s fatal shooting

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer has been indicted on a voluntary manslaughter charge in the shooting death of a man after a car crash in November. Henrico County Police Officer Timothy Grant Million III was released on an unsecured bond after his initial court appearance on Friday. Henrico County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor says Million was the first officer to respond to the scene after 53-year-old Tony Elliot Singleton crashed his vehicle Nov. 6. The prosecutor says Million was the only officer who fired at Singleton. The grand jury heard testimony from a witness who saw what appeared to be a knife handle in Singleton’s waistband. Taylor says Singleton was white.

Appeals court throws out another pipeline permit

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — For the second time in as many weeks a federal appeals court has thrown out a permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The Roanoke Times reports that in a written opinion Thursday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found “serious errors” with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s conclusion that the pipeline wouldn’t jeopardize endangered species in its path _ specifically the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter. The 303-mile (487-kilometer) pipeline would transport natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations through West Virginia and Virginia. Last week, the same panel shot down a permit that would have allowed the pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest. Mountain Valley says it’s reviewing the decision.

Police: Missing 4-year-old boy’s father charged with neglect

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A man who reported his 4-year-old son missing earlier this week has been arrested on unrelated child neglect charges, but Hampton’s police chief said that doesn’t mean the investigation is over. Police say Codi Bigsby has not been found, but his father, Cory Bigsby, was arrested Thursday night and charged with seven counts of felony child neglect. The charges are not directly related to his son’s disappearance. News outlets report that court documents state that Cory Bigsby admitted leaving his four children home alone on several occasions. Attorney Jeffrey Ambrose says Bigsby had been at police headquarters since Monday.

