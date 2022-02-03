Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA COLLEGE LOCKDOWN-OFFICERS KILLED

Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former student at a private college in Virginia has been arraigned on murder charges, a day after authorities say he returned to his alma mater and fatally shot two campus officers. Police identified the gunman in Tuesday’s shooting at Bridgewater College as 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell. A spokeswoman for the small liberal arts school said Campbell was a student there from 2013 to 2017. Campbell made his first court appearance Wednesday, and WWBT-TV reported he appeared via video conference and appeared to be restrained in a chair. An attorney appointed by the judge to represent Campbell asked that Campbell undergo a mental health evaluation.

MASK MANDATE LAWSUIT

Virginia judge weighs governor’s power to lift mask mandate

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A judge is holding off for now on deciding whether local school boards or Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have the final say on whether students must wear masks in school to protect against COVID-19. A judge in Arlington County heard arguments on the issue Wednesday but did not immediately issue a ruling. Seven school boards from across the state filed a lawsuit last week seeking to block an executive order issued by Youngkin from taking effect. Youngkin’s order not only reversed a school mask mandate that had been imposed statewide, but also sought to overrule mandates issued by local school boards. The school boards say Youngkin’s action usurps their authority.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-RICHMOND

Richmond starts removal of Confederate monument pedestals

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Workers in Richmond, Virginia, have begun dismantling the pedestals that supported the city’s Confederate monuments for more than a century. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the city announced the effort on Tuesday. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the monuments removed amid demonstrations for racial justice in 2020. Pedestals that supported four statues along Monument Avenue and four others around the city are now being removed. The monument for Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill also will be dismantled. The city council voted last week to authorize giving the monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS-DOMINION

Dominion contribution-limit bills killed by lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — On a bipartisan basis, Virginia lawmakers have quickly dispensed with this year’s key legislative efforts to rein in campaign cash from Richmond-based lobbying powerhouse Dominion Energy. A House committee struck down on Wednesday morning two campaign finance reform measures aimed at the energy company’s Virginia electric utility and certain other regulated entities. A Senate committee defeated two other related bills a day earlier. Legislative efforts to rein in Dominion’s influence through campaign contributions have become a perennial issue in recent years due to growing concern over the company’s ability to push through legislation minimizing the chances that it would have to lower its rates.

AP-FBN-WASHINGTON-NEW-NAME

Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders

Washington’s NFL team is now known as the Commanders. The new name was unveiled 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans and under fresh pressure from sponsors. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons. Washington joins Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians among North American major professional sports teams abandoning names linked to Native Americans. Washington as the Commanders is keeping the same burgundy and gold colors that were around for the three Super Bowl championships in the 1980s and early ’90s glory. days.

WANDERING CHICKEN-PENTAGON

Wandering hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area

WASHINGTON (AP) — An animal welfare organization says a wandering chicken was caught sneaking around a security area at the Pentagon. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says the loose hen was found Monday near the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters. She was taken into custody by one of the league’s employees. It’s unclear where the chicken came from or how she got to the Pentagon. A welfare league spokesperson says the hen with brown feathers and a red comb and wattles is a Rhode Island Red. She’s been named Henny Penny, and the animal group said she’s being adopted by a staff member who has a small farm.

Police: Gunman kills 2 Virginia college officers, arrested

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman has shot and killed two campus officers at a private college in Virginia, promoting a campus lockdown before the suspect was found and arrested. School officials placed Bridgewater College tweeted a warning of a shooter on campus Tuesday afternoon and urged students to shelter in place. Virginia State Police say the two campus officers responded to reports of a suspicious man and that he opened fire on them, fatally wounding both officers before fleeing. Authorities say 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell was arrested off campus and treated for a gunshot wound. He’s being held without bond on charges including two counts of capital murder.

AP-US-YOUNGKIN-CABINET-EPA

Senate panel votes down Wheeler nomination; fight not over

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate committee has voted against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s choice for secretary of natural and historic resources. The committee stripped the name of former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler from a resolution approving the governor’s other Cabinet appointments. But the move is likely not the final say on the matter. Wheeler’s appointment could ultimately prevail if any Democrat on the narrowly divided Senate floor joins with Republicans to add his name back to the resolution. Wheeler is a former coal lobbyist who led the EPA during the administration of former President Donald Trump and oversaw rollbacks of environmental protections implemented under former President Barack Obama.

