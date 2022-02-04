Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA-BLACK CAUCUS

Virginia Black caucus votes not to accept Black GOP member

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The only Black Republican in the Virginia House has taken to the chamber floor to criticize the legislative Black caucus for rejecting his application for membership. A.C. Cordoza’s speech Thursday prompted a sharp rebuke from Democratic members of the caucus. The group’s chairman confirmed that the group had voted against accepting the freshman member but questioned his intentions for seeking to join. Cordoza said when he reached out about membership, he was given a policy questionnaire about whether he supported a wide range of liberal priorities. He said the questionnaire showed the group is more about politics than identity.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY

Committee controlled by Dems kills Youngkin education bills

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Senate committee has killed two key pieces of education legislation sought by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, including one that was designed to eliminate teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. The committee on Thursday also killed a bill that would have made it easier to create charter schools in parts of the state. Education reform has been a key part of Youngkin’s agenda, but Democrats still narrowly control the state Senate, and so far Democrats on the Education and Health Committee have blocked his legislation from moving forward. Youngkin, though, is still moving ahead on the administrative level with an initiative to root out policies based on critical race theory.

RICHMOND-BONUSES

Richmond council approves bonuses for city employees

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Richmond City Council has approved $3,000 and $1,500 bonuses for city employees. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that full-time and part-time employees will receive the bonuses on Friday. Richmond police officers and firefighters received similar bonuses last month and aren’t eligible for extra pay this time. The city is allocating $8.9 million from better-than-expected real estate tax revenue during the first quarter of the fiscal year. City Council President Cynthia Newbille calls the bonuses “well-earned and well-deserved.” City employees received a 3.25% base raise in the city’s adopted budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

VIRGINIA COLLEGE LOCKDOWN-OFFICERS KILLED

Ex-student is arraigned in shooting of two campus officers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former student at a private college in Virginia has been arraigned on murder charges, a day after authorities say he returned to his alma mater and fatally shot two campus officers. Police identified the gunman in Tuesday’s shooting at Bridgewater College as 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell. A spokeswoman for the small liberal arts school said Campbell was a student there from 2013 to 2017. Campbell made his first court appearance Wednesday, and WWBT-TV reported he appeared via video conference and appeared to be restrained in a chair. An attorney appointed by the judge to represent Campbell asked that Campbell undergo a mental health evaluation.

MASK MANDATE LAWSUIT

Virginia judge weighs governor’s power to lift mask mandate

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A judge is holding off for now on deciding whether local school boards or Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have the final say on whether students must wear masks in school to protect against COVID-19. A judge in Arlington County heard arguments on the issue Wednesday but did not immediately issue a ruling. Seven school boards from across the state filed a lawsuit last week seeking to block an executive order issued by Youngkin from taking effect. Youngkin’s order not only reversed a school mask mandate that had been imposed statewide, but also sought to overrule mandates issued by local school boards. The school boards say Youngkin’s action usurps their authority.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-RICHMOND

Richmond starts removal of Confederate monument pedestals

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Workers in Richmond, Virginia, have begun dismantling the pedestals that supported the city’s Confederate monuments for more than a century. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the city announced the effort on Tuesday. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the monuments removed amid demonstrations for racial justice in 2020. Pedestals that supported four statues along Monument Avenue and four others around the city are now being removed. The monument for Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill also will be dismantled. The city council voted last week to authorize giving the monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS-DOMINION

Dominion contribution-limit bills killed by lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — On a bipartisan basis, Virginia lawmakers have quickly dispensed with this year’s key legislative efforts to rein in campaign cash from Richmond-based lobbying powerhouse Dominion Energy. A House committee struck down on Wednesday morning two campaign finance reform measures aimed at the energy company’s Virginia electric utility and certain other regulated entities. A Senate committee defeated two other related bills a day earlier. Legislative efforts to rein in Dominion’s influence through campaign contributions have become a perennial issue in recent years due to growing concern over the company’s ability to push through legislation minimizing the chances that it would have to lower its rates.

AP-FBN-WASHINGTON-NEW-NAME

Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders

Washington’s NFL team is now known as the Commanders. The new name was unveiled 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans and under fresh pressure from sponsors. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons. Washington joins Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians among North American major professional sports teams abandoning names linked to Native Americans. Washington as the Commanders is keeping the same burgundy and gold colors that were around for the three Super Bowl championships in the 1980s and early ’90s glory. days.

