Latest Washington DC news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-VIRGINIA-GOVERNOR-MASKS

Judge halts VA governor’s opt-out school mask order, for now

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has temporarily halted an executive order by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin that allowed parents to opt out of school mask mandates for their children. The ruling means that mask mandates put in place by school boards may remain in place, at least for now. Arlington Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo ruled in favor of seven school boards that filed a lawsuit challenging Youngkin’s order. It was one of the first actions taken by Youngkin after he took office on Jan. 15. The judge said that while the case is pending in court, there appears to be a benefit to keeping the current polices of universal mask mandates in place.

AP-FBN-WASHINGTON-NEW-NAME

Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders

Washington’s NFL team is now known as the Commanders. The new name was unveiled 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans and under fresh pressure from sponsors. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons. Washington joins Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians among North American major professional sports teams abandoning names linked to Native Americans. Washington as the Commanders is keeping the same burgundy and gold colors that were around for the three Super Bowl championships in the 1980s and early ’90s glory. days.

WHISKEY SALES

Cheers: Whiskey sales start comeback in bars, restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — When COVID-19 shuttered much of the economy in 2020, Bill Thomas sold off his whiskey inventories to keep his Washington, D.C., whiskey bar afloat. By the next year, he was replenishing inventories. Thomas’ restocked supplies reflect the start of a comeback for on-premise spirits sales at U.S. restaurants and bars. It’s an important segment for spirits makers. On-premise sales volumes rose 53% in 2021, following pandemic-related restaurant and bar closures and restrictions in 2020. The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States issued the report Thursday. Industrywide, it says sales and volumes grew for U.S. distilled spirits suppliers in 2021.

WANDERING CHICKEN-PENTAGON

Wandering hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area

WASHINGTON (AP) — An animal welfare organization says a wandering chicken was caught sneaking around a security area at the Pentagon. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says the loose hen was found Monday near the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters. She was taken into custody by one of the league’s employees. It’s unclear where the chicken came from or how she got to the Pentagon. A welfare league spokesperson says the hen with brown feathers and a red comb and wattles is a Rhode Island Red. She’s been named Henny Penny, and the animal group said she’s being adopted by a staff member who has a small farm.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.