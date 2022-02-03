Latest Washington DC news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-FBN-WASHINGTON-NEW-NAME

Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders

Washington’s NFL team is now known as the Commanders. The new name was unveiled 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans and under fresh pressure from sponsors. The organization committed to avoiding Native American imagery in its rebrand after being called the Washington Football Team the past two seasons. Washington joins Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians among North American major professional sports teams abandoning names linked to Native Americans. Washington as the Commanders is keeping the same burgundy and gold colors that were around for the three Super Bowl championships in the 1980s and early ’90s glory. days.

WANDERING CHICKEN-PENTAGON

Wandering hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area

WASHINGTON (AP) — An animal welfare organization says a wandering chicken was caught sneaking around a security area at the Pentagon. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says the loose hen was found Monday near the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters. She was taken into custody by one of the league’s employees. It’s unclear where the chicken came from or how she got to the Pentagon. A welfare league spokesperson says the hen with brown feathers and a red comb and wattles is a Rhode Island Red. She’s been named Henny Penny, and the animal group said she’s being adopted by a staff member who has a small farm.

AP-US-CAPITOL-BREACH-JUDGE’S-SON

Brooklyn judge’s son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York City judge’s son who referred to himself as a “caveman” eager to protest Donald Trump’s presidential election loss has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Aaron Mostofsky pleaded guilty to civil disorder, theft of government property, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Mostofsky is scheduled to be sentenced May 6. He faces 12 to 18 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines. Mostofsky also agreed to pay $2,000 restitution. Mostofsky’s father is New York state court Judge Steven Mostofsky.

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS

Oath Keepers leader talks to Jan. 6 panel from federal jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, has appeared remotely before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Rhodes testified Wednesday from a federal penitentiary where he is awaiting trial on sedition charges. The panel sought out Rhodes’ testimony even after he was arrested last month on charges that he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. He and 10 others were the first to be charged with seditious conspiracy for their roles in the violent insurrection. Rhodes has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.