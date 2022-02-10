On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Libya’s east-based lawmakers name new PM, fueling divisions

NOHA ELHENNAWY
February 10, 2022 9:01 am
CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s east-based parliament on Thursday appointed a new prime minister, a development that counters U.N. efforts to reconcile the divided country and one that will likely produce two parallel administrations.

The House of Representatives said its decision followed the incumbent premier’s failure to hold national elections in December, something that was agreed to under a U.N.-mediated peace process. It has been a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich Mediterranean nation.

However, the move is expected to deepen divisions between rival factions in the war-stricken country. Libya has been wrecked by conflict since the NATO-backed uprising toppled then killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country was for years split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by militias and foreign governments.

East-based lawmakers named Thursday former Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga to replace Abdul Hamid Dbeibah as head of a new interim government, according to the parliament spokesman, Abdullah Bliheg.

