MacKenzie Scott donates $50M to support USDA youth programs

MacKenzie Scott’s $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council, which the youth-focused nonprofit called “transformational,” is part of a new patch of the philanthropist’s donations now coming to light.

The donation to the organization, which supports the 120-year-old youth development program, is the second largest gift known to have been made by Scott since she announced last year she gave $2.7 billion to charitable nonprofits.

Scott has since been quiet about donations from her and her husband, Dan Jewett, in an attempt to avoid media attention, though organizations who are receiving money from the couple have been announcing the gifts.

Earlier this month, Communities in Schools, which provides services in schools in low-income neighborhoods, said it received a $133.5 million contribution from Scott. Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, The National Council on Aging and other nonprofits have also announced smaller-sized donations.

The National 4-H Council, which supports The Department of Agriculture’s 4-H Youth Development Program, said in a statement that Scott’s gift will support “positive youth development” for nearly six million kids and their families. 4-H programs help kids and teens across the country complete health, science and other projects during after-school programs and other venues.

Jennifer Sirangelo, the president and CEO of the council, said they received a call in December informing them the gift was coming their way. And the amount came as a surprise.

“When I heard the gift would be $50 million, I lost my breath and had to sit down,” Sirangelo said, adding it even brought a tear to her eye.

According to Sirangelo, the organization’s board has established a task force that will develop recommendations on how to best use the gift.

In the past two years, Scott has given more than $8 billion of her wealth, estimated by Forbes at $45.7 billion.

____

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. or all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

