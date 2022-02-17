Pakistan honors Bill Gates for efforts on poverty, disease

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan awarded Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates its second highest civilian honor on Thursday, in recognition of his work to alleviate poverty and diseases like polio and tuberculosis.

On a daylong visit to the capital, Islamabad, Gates was given the prestigious Hilal-e-Pakistan award by President Arif Alvi in a televised ceremony, after he met with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Gates visited the National Command Operations Center (NCOC), the body overseeing Pakistan’s coronavirus response since the pandemic began, where he was given a detailed briefing about Pakistan’s vaccination drive.

The NCOC said in a statement that Gates recognized Pakistan’s success against COVID-19 despite its limited resources, as fatalities from the coronavirus continue a steady decline in the country.

Pakistan has registered some 3,000 COVID-19 cases and 40 fatalities over the past 24 hours, compared to nearly 8,000 daily cases and about 50 deaths just weeks ago. Since the pandemic began, Pakistan has registered 1,494,293 cases, including 29,917 deaths.

Gates is no stranger to Pakistan, where his nonprofit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has helped the country nearly eradicate polio.

Cabinet Minister Faisal Javed Khan congratulated Gates on Twitter, calling it “a well-deserved honor” for his “valuable, exceptional and extraordinary services fighting poverty, disease, and inequality around the world.”

Last year, the country reported only a single case of polio, in its remote southwestern Baluchistan province. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. The disease can cause partial paralysis in children.

