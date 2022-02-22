On Air: Federal Insights
Poland says heavy sanctions should be inflicted on Russia

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 1:28 pm
1 min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish leaders welcomed Germany’s suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline Tuesday but sought more punitive measures against Russia for its actions against Ukraine.

The Polish government also approved a homeland defense bill which increases military spending. The government had previously announced plans for the legislation but approved the bill as Russian President Vladimir Putin pursued authorization to use military force outside his country, which could presage a broader attack on Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called Nord Stream 2, built to carry Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea but not yet in operation, a “harmful and dangerous geopolitical project.”

The leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, described the suspension as “better than nothing but still much too little.” He said he thought that Nord Stream 1, a similar pipeline that has been in operation for years, should also come into play.

“You cannot provide a very aggressive state with resources constantly so that it can increased its armed forces,” Kaczynski argued.

Poland has argued that Nord Stream 2 would strengthen Russia’s hold on an energy-hungry Europe, giving it political leverage over the West.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that his government took steps to halt the process of certifying the pipeline in response to Russia recognizing the independence of two separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak was among the European leaders saying that Moscow had already sent its forces into eastern Ukraine.

“Only serious sanctions can halt the rebuilding of the Russian empire by Vladimir Putin,” he said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis at: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

