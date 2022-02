AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — In a story published Jan. 14, 2022, about a district attorney saying Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton violated the state’s open records law, The Associated Press erroneously reported when Paxton’s former top deputies accused him of corruption. They made those accusations in 2020, not last fall.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.