Report: Iran’s president arrives in Qatar for gas summit

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 6:52 am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday.

IRNA said President Ebrahim Raisi is leading a delegation to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha, designed to develop economic, energy and political cooperation between Iran and Qatar. It is Raisi’s first foreign trip since he took office in August.

IRNA said five ministers, including those leading the country’s foreign and oil policies, accompanied the Iranian president.

Raisi is expected to speak to the summit on Tuesday.

