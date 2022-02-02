On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Turkey: 12 bodies of migrants recovered at Greek border

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 5:53 am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says authorities have recovered 12 bodies, believed to be those of migrants who froze to death after being pushed back into Turkey, near Turkey’s border with Greece.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that the 12 were among 22 migrants who were pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards. He said they were found near the Ipsala border crossing between Turkey and Greece “without shoes and stripped of their clothes.”

The minister did not provide further details but accused Greek border units of acting “cruelly” and the European Union of being soft on Greece.

