Stocks wobble following dismal January

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading as the market comes off its worst month since early in the pandemic nearly two years ago. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

Companies that make home goods and personal products fell and energy stocks gained ground. UPS surged after the package delivery service reported far better results than analysts were expecting. Bond yields rose.

Stocks have been in slump so far this year as investors get hit with a long list of threats to economic growth and the markets.

Employers posted more openings in December amid worker shortages

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers stepped up their search for workers in December despite the looming impact of the omicron wave of coronavirus infections.

The Labor Department says the number of posted jobs rose 1.4% to 10.9 million on the last day of December, compared with the previous month. That is far higher than pre-COVID levels, though below the record number of openings posted last summer.

Mediator: Purdue Pharma close to reaching a new settlement

UNDATED (AP) — With a settlement possibly near, a judge is giving the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma 16 more days of protection from lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

The legal protections for members of the Sackler family were set to run out today. That would have opened the floodgates for litigation. But a new mediator’s report says the family and the states that objected to the previous deal were close to a new one that would see the family contribute even more than the $4.5 billion previously planned.

Mediations are not scheduled to last until next week.

Another cruise cut short, passengers offloaded in Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — Crystal Cruises has cut short the itinerary of a second ship and offloaded its passengers in the Bahamas.

The unexpected end to what was supposed to be a months-long voyage on the Crystal Serenity sent passengers by ferry to Fort Lauderdale. It comes as the Crystal Symphony faces a seizure order if it enters U.S. waters. The company is accused of failing to pay $4.6 million in fuel bills.

A company spokesman says the passengers were put up in Florida hotel rooms and will be reimbursed for any airline change fees. The cruise line’s parent company, Genting Hong Kong, has been struggling with the pandemic’s effects on its businesses.

Danes halt virus restrictions; rest of Europe a patchwork

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark is scraping most pandemic restrictions as the country no longer considers COVID-19 to be “a socially critical disease.” The reason for that is that while the omicron variant is surging in Denmark it’s not placing a heavy burden on the health care system and the country has a high vaccination rate.

Today, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory on public transportation and shops and a digital health pass is no longer needed to enter nightclubs or eat indoors at restaurants.

Elsewhere in Europe, there is a patchwork of different approaches to the pandemic, with some nations relaxing virus restrictions and others tightening them. Austria has ordered a national vaccine mandate.

Exxon returns to Q4 profit as demand continues to improve

UNDATED (AP) — Exxon Mobil returned to a profit in its fourth quarter as demand for oil continues to improve.

The oil and natural gas company earned $8.87 billion, or $2.08 per share, for the three-month period. A year earlier it lost $20.07 billion, or $4.70 per share. Removing certain items, earnings were $2.05 per share. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected a profit of $1.96 per share.

Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales.

Montana coal mine fined $1M for violating safety regulations

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A central Montana coal mine has been fined $1 million for failing to report worker injuries and improperly disposing of mine waste.

Signal Peak Energy pleaded guilty in October to violating federal regulations at its underground coal mine near the community of Roundup. Federal prosecutors said mine managers in 2013 and 2015 improperly disposed of mine waste called slurry by pumping it into abandoned sections of the mine. They also say mine managers twice tried to cover up work injuries in 2018 by encouraging employees to report they had been hurt at home.

Mine officials have said a small group of employees broke the law without the company’s knowledge.

Union vote by GM workers in Mexico a test for labor rights

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Workers at a GM plant in northern Mexico are voting on whether to form one of the first truly independent auto labor unions in Mexican history.

For almost a century, Mexican unions have been largely a sham, guaranteeing low wages that drained manufacturing jobs out of the United States. But with changes to Mexican labor law required under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact, workers can in theory vote out the old, pro-company union bosses.

But independent labor activists still face threats and pressure tactics. Just two days before the voting began, thugs threatened a union activist and told her not to show up for the vote.

Grocery giant Tesco cuts overnight roles; 1,600 jobs at risk

LONDON (AP) — British supermarket chain Tesco has warned that more than 1,600 workers are at risk of losing their jobs because of changes to its stores and gas stations. The retail giant says many of the jobs are at risk after it removes overnight shelf-stacking roles at many shops. Three dozen gas stations also will be converted to pay-at-pump only during overnight hours.

A company executive said customers’ shopping habits have changed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The retailer told shareholders last month that it expected to post record profits of more than 2.6 billion pounds for the current financial year.

Germany beer sales down in 2021 as pandemic persisted

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that German beer sales dropped another 2.2% last year, with the coronavirus pandemic again weighing on brewers after sales tumbled 5.5% in 2020. Lockdowns that shut restaurants and bars for parts of the past two years have added to a long-term downward trend fueled by health concerns and other factors.

The Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday that German-based breweries and distributors sold about 8.5 billion liters (2.2 billion gallons) of beer in 2021. Beer exports to other countries in the European Union dropped 4%, while exports to countries outside the bloc were up 12.7%.

