FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks rise on Wall Street, extending their weekly gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, putting major indexes on track to extend their weekly gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%. Big communications and technology companies helped lift the broader market. Shares in Google’s parent Alphabet rose 8.1% after it said its digital ad business propelled a 36% jump in profit last quarter. Investors continue to review the latest round of corporate earnings. Energy stocks and some retailers fell and checked gains elsewhere in the market. Bond yields fell.

OPEC-OIL PRICES

Caution from OPEC+ producers will keep oil prices high

UNDATED (AP) — Major oil-producing countries are adding just a bit more oil to the global economy. The alliance of OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and non-members led by Russia agreed today to add 400,000 barrels per day in March. That is in line with plans by the OPEC+ group to add that amount of oil every month and gradually restore deep cuts made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The move comes as oil prices hover near their highest levels since 2014, pushing up gasoline costs for drivers. Fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine are adding to supply concerns because Russia is a major oil producer and could be hit with sanctions by the U.S. and Europe.

EUROPE-ECONOMY

Inflation in 19 countries using the euro hits another record

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation fed by high oil and gas prices hit record levels in Europe for the third month in a row. That’s extending pain for consumers and sharpening questions about future moves by the European Central Bank. European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Wednesday that the 19 countries using the euro currency saw consumer prices increase by an annual 5.1% in January. The figure broke records of 5% in December and 4.9% in November and was the highest since recordkeeping started in 1997. Once again, soaring energy prices played a major role. Higher energy bills for consumers have quickly become a political issue in Europe.

EU-CLIMATE-GREEN INVESTMENT

EU wants to allow natural gas, nuclear in green investment

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission wants to include nuclear energy and natural gas in its plans for building a climate-friendly future. The proposal Wednesday from the European Commission divides member countries and has drawn outcry from environmentalists as “greenwashing.” The green labeling system would define what qualifies as an investment in sustainable energy in the 27-nation bloc. Under certain conditions, gas and nuclear energy could be part of the mix, making it easier for private investors to inject money into both. The plan will please nuclear-powered France and gas-dependent Germany, but critics call it a big blow to climate goals.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRANCE

France to start using Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug, first in EU

PARIS (AP) — France says it will start administering Pfizer’s coronavirus antiviral drug this week, the first pill for treating COVID-19 approved in the 27-nation EU. France is still reporting among the world’s highest per-capita daily infections, but virus-related critical care hospitalizations are easing. The French government on Wednesday started lifting restrictions related to the surge in omicron cases. Meanwhile, France has received its first 10,000 doses of the Pfizer drug Paxlovid. They will be available in pharmacies starting Friday. The Health Ministry says France is the first European Union country to start providing the treatment since it won regulatory approval last week in the bloc.

MED-GENE THERAPY-CANCER

Cancer patients called cured a decade after gene therapy

UNDATED (AP) — University of Pennsylvania doctors say they cured two men of leukemia with a gene therapy that transforms a patient’s own cells into cancer killers. A decade after they were treated, doctors couldn’t find any sign of cancer in their bodies. Researchers described the two cases in a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. They say the two examples show the gene therapy treatment can attack cancer immediately, then stay inside the body for years and keep the disease at bay. The one-time treatment is now used by thousands around the world to treat certain blood cancers.

CNN-ZUCKER

CNN president resigns after relationship with co-worker

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN President Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned after acknowledging a consensual relationship with another network executive. The announcement on Wednesday ended his nine-year tenure at the helm of the one of the nation’s largest media companies. Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo. He’s the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered that he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation. It was not immediately clear who would run CNN while a permanent replacement is sought.

BOEING-AMERICAN AIRLINES

American to order more Boeing jets while delaying others

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is planning to order more Boeing Max jets while delaying delivery of larger Boeing Dreamliners. The airline said today that it plans to exercise previous options and buy 30 more Boeing 737 Max jets, which it uses for flights within the United States. At the same, American is delaying delivery of Boeing 787s, a larger plane that is often used for international flights. Boeing is struggling to fix production flaws that have prevented it from delivering any Dreamliners since last May.

FERTILIZER PLANT FIRE

Explosion fears remain as N. Carolina fertilizer plant burns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An uncontrolled fire at a fertilizer plant has continued to burn in North Carolina. Fire officials in the city of Winston-Salem said the potential for an explosion had not gone down early Wednesday. Thousands of evacuated residents are still barred from going home. Bobby Wade is a division chief for the city’s fire department. He said the burning down of the fire will be a slow process. He could not say when people can return to their homes. The fire is at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant on the north side of the city of about 250,000 people. The blaze began Monday night. An estimated 500 tons of combustible ammonium nitrate were housed at the plant.

STATE BUDGETS-TAX CUTS

Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Soaring tax revenue and billions in pandemic aid from the federal government have left many states with the unusual problem of having too much money. The result is one of the most broad-based movements in recent memory toward giving consumers and taxpayers a break. In states red and blue, lawmakers and governors are proposing to cut taxes and fees, expand tax credits, or delay tax and fee hikes that had been planned before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Even high-tax states controlled by Democrats are dangling the possibility. Taxes on income, sales and groceries are all on the chopping block as are vehicle license fees, gas taxes and more.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ENTREPRENEURS

Pandemic creates openings for would-be entrepreneurs

UNDATED (AP) — The number of Americans looking to start their own business is on the rise, as the coronavirus pandemic creates opportunities for some would-be entrepreneurs. People are starting businesses for a variety of reasons: some lost their job during the pandemic and decided to make their “side hustle” their main occupation. Others reevaluated their priorities and decided to leave the corporate world. Some took advantage of the flexibility of working remotely and lower commercial rents. Now, these new owners are also dealing with the problems the pandemic has posed for many established businesses: changing guidance from health officials, difficulty reaching customers, snags in the supply chain and general uncertainty about what’s ahead.

DUBAI-EXPO 2020-WORKERS

New report details labor rights abuses at Dubai’s Expo 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A new report says that the legions of workers who built Dubai’s vast Expo 2020 site and keep it running face exploitation, grim conditions and a wide range of labor abuses. The report by London-based rights consultancy Equidem released on Wednesday also said that the United Arab Emirates government had failed to demonstrate that its commitments to worker welfare at the multibillion-dollar Expo had corrected, let alone identified, violations. It comes after The Associated Press published an investigation based on interviews with over two dozen Expo workers about their grievances, including their payment of illegal recruitment fees, employers’ confiscation of passports and inadequate food.

