FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks fall as Facebook parent company Meta plummets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street as Facebook parent company Meta plunged 26%, erasing more than $220 billion in market value, the largest drop in history. Meta sank after forecasting revenue well below analysts’ expectations, a disappointment for a company that investors have become accustomed to delivering spectacular growth. Meta also reported a rare decline in profit due to a sharp increase in expenses as it invests in transforming itself into a virtual reality-based company. The S&P 500 fell 1.7% in afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%. Markets are coming off a four-day winning streak. Bond yields rose.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Jobless claims fall for second straight week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits for the second week in a row after three straight weeks of increases. The Labor Department reports that jobless claims fell by 23,000 to 238,000 last week, from 261,000 the previous week. The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, rose by nearly 8,000 to 255,000. In total, 1.6 million Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Jan. 22, a slight drop from the previous week.

ECONOMY-JOBS-REPORT

A likely poor jobs figure for January could prove temporary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month, U.S. employers might have shed jobs for the first time in about a year, potentially raising alarms about the economy’s trajectory. Yet even if the January employment report coming Friday were to show a deep loss of jobs, there would be little mystery about the likely culprit: A wave of omicron infections that led millions of workers to stay home sick, discouraged consumers from venturing out to spend and likely froze hiring at many companies — even those that want to fill jobs. Reported omicron infections peaked at above 800,000 a day during the second week of January — precisely the period when the government measured employment for the month.

MORTGAGE RATES

30-year rates unchanged, 15-year lower

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates are flat for a third straight week after rising about a half percent early in the year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year loan held at 3.55% from last week. It stood at 2.73% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages fell to 2.77% from 2.80% last week. One year ago, the rate was 2.21%. Though they remain historically low, home loan rates have been rising to levels not seen since early 2020, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

FEDERAL RESERVE-NOMINEES

Fed nominee Bloom Raskin pledges not to ‘direct loans’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing back against critics, a key nominee to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors says in testimony before a Senate panel that she would not make it harder for any industry to obtain bank loans. Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former Fed governor and deputy Treasury Secretary, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, the nation’s top bank regulator. Republicans have charged that Bloom Raskin’s previous statements on climate change suggest she would use her position at the Fed, if confirmed, to discourage banks from lending to oil and gas companies.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY

Bank of England hikes interest rates again as prices surge

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the second time in three months. That decision Thursday puts the United Kingdom far ahead of the rest of Europe and the U.S. in moving to tame surging inflation that’s squeezing consumers and businesses. The bank boosted its key rate 0.5% from 0.25%. It also said it would begin reducing holdings of U.K. government bonds and corporate debt, which the bank has built up since the global financial crisis more than 10 years ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve says it’s likely to raise interest rates in March, while the European Central Bank doesn’t plan hikes until 2023.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WHO-EUROPE

WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’ to COVID pandemic

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office says the continent is now entering a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is now starting to plateau. Dr. Hans Kluge said at a media briefing Thursday that there is a “singular opportunity” for countries to take control of COVID-19’s transmission. He said high levels of vaccination, the approaching spring season and the omicron variant’s lower severity could help authorities control the virus’s spread. Kluge said there were 12 million new coronavirus cases across WHO’s European region last week. That’s the highest single weekly total so far. But he said admissions to hospital intensive care units haven’t risen significantly.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDICARE-COVID TESTS

Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says people with Medicare will be able to get up to eight free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per month, starting in early spring. It’s seeking to fill a frustrating gap in coverage for coronavirus tests. Last month, the administration directed private insurers to cover rapid COVID-19 tests for people on their plans. But until now officials were trying to figure out what to do about Medicare, which covers older people particularly vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19. Laws and regulations that govern the program stood in the way. Free tests will be available through participating pharmacies and other locations.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FOREIGN NURSES

Strained US hospitals seek foreign nurses amid visa windfall

UNDATED (AP) — Many American hospitals are looking abroad for health care workers, saying they’re facing a dire shortage of nurses amid the slogging pandemic. It could be just in time as there’s an unusually high number of green cards available this year for foreign professionals seeking to move to the United States. The reason is U.S. consulates were closed during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving tens of thousands of unused visa slots for eligible workers. The Biden administration has taken some steps to try to help foreign health care workers get here more quickly. But some hospitals say they’re still waiting on consular interviews to bring in nurses.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEACHER SHORTAGES

Amid scrambles for teachers, some fear worse shortages ahead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. school administrators dealing with pandemic-driven teacher shortages are getting creative to keep their classrooms staffed. But some experts are warning there are longer-term problems with the teacher pipeline that cannot be solved with emergency substitutes, bonuses and loosened qualifications. Shortages are being felt much more widely due to absences during a pandemic that is testing educators like no other stretch of their careers, raising fears of many more leaving the profession. To address the problem, states are raising salaries, seeking more teachers outside formal training programs, and pursuing other strategies to develop more educators.

MERCK-RESULTS

Merck has strong fourth quarter as COVID-19 treatment debuts

UNDATED (AP) — The blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda pushed Merck past fourth-quarter expectations, and the drugmaker’s COVID-19 treatment debuted with nearly $1 billion in sales. A 50% jump in sales for the Gardasil vaccine, which protects against cancer-causing human papilloma virus infections, also helped, Merck said Thursday. Overall, Merck earned $3.76 billion in the final quarter of 2021, with total sales jumping 24% to $13.52 billion. Adjusted earnings, which exclude items like interest expense, totaled $1.80 per share. Analysts expected, on average, earnings of $1.53 per share on $13.16 billion in revenue in the final quarter of 2021, according to FactSet.

BIOGEN-FORECAST

Biogen’s 2022 outlook leaves investors wanting, shares slip

UNDATED (AP) — Biogen expects “minimal” revenue this year from its Alzheimer’s treatment initially hailed as potentially a breakthrough drug, but one with an eye-popping price tag that drew immediate criticism from doctors and patient advocates. The drugmaker released a forecast for 2022 today that caught investors off guard, sending shares down more than 3% before the opening bell. Biogen’s Alzheimer’s treatment brought in only $3 million last year following its debut, but the company, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, also reported eroding sales from other key products like the multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera.

CONGRESS-5G-AIRLINES

Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports

UNDATED (AP) — A congressional committee is looking into the controversy over the launch of new high-speed wireless service and whether it poses any threat to airline safety. A House committee on Thursday heard testimony from the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, airline groups and a trade group for telecommunications companies. Verizon and AT&T are rolling out 5G service but have agreed to temporarily delay the service near busy airports. That’s because the FAA and airlines say the 5G signals could cause radio interference with instruments on planes. Concerns seems to be easing, however, as the FAA clears about 90% of the airline fleet to operate around 5G.

TESLA-RECALL

Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn’t buckled up. Documents posted Thursday by safety regulators say the recall covers the 2021 and 2022 Model S sedan and Model X SUV. Also included are the 2017 through 2022 Model 3 sedan and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUV. Federal laws require the chimes to sound when vehicles are started, and the sound stops when front belts are buckled. The documents say the problem happens only if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.

RAM TRUCK RECALL

Ram trucks recalled to tighten loose windshield wiper nuts

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a loose nut that can stop the windshield wipers from working properly. The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and some 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. They’re all from 2019 and 2020, and most are in the U.S. and Canada. U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that the wiper arms may loosen, possibly causing a malfunction that can reduce visibility. That can increase the risk of a crash. Stellantis says it knows of no crashes or injuries. Dealers will tighten the nuts. Owners will be notified by letter starting March 18.

