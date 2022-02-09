FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher after rebound

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks are higher after Wall Street rebounded as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced today.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.8% yesterday, recovering from the previous day’s slide.

Investors are waiting for U.S. inflation data Thursday for signs of how quickly the Fed might pull back record-low interest rates and other stimulus to try to cool surging prices. Traders expect at least four rate hikes this year, starting next month. Oil prices rebounded from the previous day’s decline.

PELOTON-LEADERSHIP CHANGE

Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride

UNDATED (AP) — Peloton is replacing its CEO, cutting jobs and reining in ambitious expansion plans after badly misjudging the staying power of the exercise-at-home trend that propelled its sales early in the pandemic. The company will cut almost 3,000 jobs.

John Foley first pitched the idea of an interactive exercise bike in 2011, hoping to disrupt the industry. He will give up the CEO position and become executive chair.

The company said Tuesday that Barry McCarthy, who served as CFO at Spotify as well as at Netflix, will take over as CEO. Peloton has been on a wild ride for the past two years.

Company shares surged more than 400% in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns that included gyms. Nearly all of those gains were wiped out last year with the arrival of vaccines.

FDA COMMISSIONER-SENATE

FDA’s agenda in limbo as Biden’s nominee stalls in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the powerful Food and Drug Administration has stalled in the narrowly divided Senate. It’s an unexpected setback that could delay long-awaited decisions on everything from electronic cigarettes to prescription opioids.

Biden nominated Dr. Robert Califf for the job in November after months of vetting candidates.

Califf was viewed as a safe choice because he’d previously headed the FDA under President Barack Obama and had cleared the Senate by an overwhelming vote. But Califf’s latest bid has been embroiled in disparate political controversies that threaten to sink his nomination and leave the FDA in limbo for months.

CRYPTOCURRENCY-CITIES

Money for nothing: Cities’ crypto push draws fans, critics

NEW YORK (AP) — A small group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts has an offer that they’re hoping U.S. cities can’t refuse.

The group City Coins is asking Miami and New York to accept the equivalent of millions of dollars in a new cryptocurrency, and at least some of the money is real: Last week, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that City Coins had transferred $5.25 million to the city.

The dizzying proposal has leaders in other cities, like Philadelphia and Dearborn, Michigan, clamoring to get in on a deal they hope might patch budgets, similar to how some cities and states had hoped lotteries or legalized gambling would be a solution to financial problems.

It sounds like a no-lose proposition, but cryptocurrency prices are volatile, and partnering with them could expose cities to risks such as money laundering while enriching the coins’ early backers, whose identities are unknown.

CALIFORNIA-HIGH SPEED RAIL COSTS

Costs climb again for California’s high-speed rail project

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The cost of California’s high-speed rail line is going up again. A business plan released Tuesday by the project’s leaders now estimates it could cost as much as $105 billion to complete the train between Los Angeles and San Francisco. That’s up about $5 billion from the 2020 plan.

Officials say the increases are due in part to new commitments aimed at minimizing disruptions, such as enhanced noise barriers.

Meanwhile, project CEO Brian Kelly says he’s hopeful the state will get billions more for the project from the federal government through the new infrastructure bill.

JAPAN-EARNS-TOYOTA

Toyota’s quarterly auto sales sag on computer chips crunch

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota says its profit slipped nearly 6% in the last quarter, totaling $6.9 billion.

The earnings report by Japan’s top automaker highlights the headwinds global automakers are facing in a computer chips crunch caused by the pandemic.

The company says quarterly sales slipped 5%. Toyota officials acknowledge the chips problem could continue through next fiscal year.

Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models, sold 2.5 million vehicles around the world during the fiscal third quarter. That’s down from 2.8 million vehicles the same period a year ago.

TONGA-VOLCANO

Elon Musk helping restore internet to Tonga, officials say

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Officials say Elon Musk is trying to help reconnect Tonga to the internet after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut off the South Pacific nation more than three weeks ago.

Repairs on an undersea cable are proving more difficult than first thought. The tsunami severed the sole fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world and most people there remain without reliable connections.

A top Fijian official tweeted that a team from Musk’s SpaceX company is in Fiji establishing a station that would help reconnect Tonga through SpaceX satellites.

MEXICO-US ELECTRICITY

US climate envoy John Kerry visits Mexico amid power clash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is arriving in Mexico for talks today amid high tensions over Mexico’s plan to favor its state-owned electricity company and limit private and foreign firms that have invested in renewable energy.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has vowed to forge ahead with changes to Mexico’s power sector, increasing investment in fossil fuels while limiting private wind, natural gas and solar plants to a minority market share.

Last year López Obrador proposed a constitutional reform to restrict sales by private power generators and favor Mexico’s state-owned utility company. The bill is stuck in congress, where it needs a two-thirds majority.

The bill submitted in October would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan would also declare “illegal” an additional 239 private plants that sell energy directly to corporate clients in Mexico. Almost all of those plants are run with renewable energy sources or natural gas.

