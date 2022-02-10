FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street tech rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher as investors try to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic.

Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney advanced today while Hong Kong and Shanghai were lower. Japan extended measures in Tokyo and some other places to curb outbreaks of the coronavirus for three weeks, until March 6, to try to bring the spread of the omicron variant under control.

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street yesterday, led by a rise in technology issues. Wall Street will get another update on rising prices when the Labor Department releases its report on inflation.

CANADA PROTESTS-FORD PLANT

COVID blockade in Canada shuts down affects auto manufacturing

TORONTO (AP) — A blockade of the bridge between Canada and Detroit by protesters demanding an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions has forced the shutdown of a Ford plant and is beginning to have broader implications on the North American auto industry.

Canada has been beset in recent weeks by protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canada-bound traffic was halted at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, while U.S.-bound traffic was still moving. Ford says parts shortages forced it to shut down its engine plant in Windsor and to run an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, on a reduced schedule. The blockade also disrupted operations at a General Motors factory near Lansing, Michigan.

BIDEN

Biden puts focus on drug prices as he tries to revive agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to jump-start progress on his stalled domestic agenda by refocusing attention on one of his most popular proposals, limiting the cost of prescription drugs.

Biden is traveling to Culpeper, Virginia, today to call attention to what the White House says is the “unacceptable” cost of medications.

Biden’s trip will also be an opportunity for him to start promoting his party’s candidates in November’s midterm elections. He’s expected to appear alongside congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who is in danger of losing her Central Virginia seat.

Efforts to lower prescription drug costs have long been popular with voters, but bipartisan consensus has proved elusive.

CONSUMER PRICES

US inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — With American consumers spending freely and many supply chains still snarled, year-over-year inflation may have notched yet another four-decade high in January.

The factors that have accelerated prices since last spring remain largely in place: Wages are rising at the fastest pace in at least 20 years. Ports and warehouses are overwhelmed, with hundreds of workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation’s busiest, out sick last month.

Many products and parts remain in short supply as a result. And reports indicate that the expiration of stimulus checks and other government aid has yet to slow Americans’ appetite for shopping.

TESLA-DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT

California accuses Tesla of racial discrimination in lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is suing Tesla Inc. over allegations of discrimination and harassment of Black employees at its San Francisco Bay area factory.

The state’s civil rights arm, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, filed the suit on Wednesday.

Agency head Kevin Kish tells newspapers that the agency received hundreds of complaints and found evidence that its Fremont factory was racially segregated and a hostile work environment.

Tesla said before the filing that the suit was misguided and involved years-old misconduct allegations. Last October, a San Francisco jury awarded nearly $137 million to a Black contract worker who said he faced daily racist slurs at the plant in 2015.

BOEING-PILOT INDICTMENT

2 of 6 Boeing Max test fraud counts against pilot dropped

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge has tossed two of the six fraud counts against a former Boeing pilot involved in evaluating the troubled Boeing 737 Max jetliner.

A federal judge in Fort Worth has dismissed the counts on technical grounds that accused 50-year-old Mark A. Forkner of making and using “a materially false writing… concerning an aircraft part,” in violation of federal law.

Forkner was Boeing’s chief technical pilot on the Max program. Prosecutors said that Forkner learned about an important change to the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System flight-control system in 2016 but withheld the information from the FAA. That led the agency to delete the reference to the system from a technical report and, in turn, it didn’t appear in pilot manuals. Most pilots didn’t know about the issue until after the first crash.

SPACEX-DOOMED SATELLITES

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm.

The company reports that up to 40 of the 49 small Internet-service satellites launched last week have either reentered the atmosphere and burned up, or are about to do so. SpaceX says the storm made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the satellites and doomed them.

Ground controllers tried to save the satellites by putting them into a type of hibernation and flying them in a way to minimize drag, but the atmospheric pull was too great.

OREGON-OIL STORAGE-EARTHQUAKES

Oregon bill tackles megaquake ‘nightmare’: Fuel storage site

UNDATED (AP) — Scientists say Oregon faces a potential nightmare scenario unless work is done to fortify its main fuel storage facility against a major earthquake. More than 90% of Oregon’s liquid fuels are stored at a facility next to the Willamette River in Portland.

State lawmakers have begun taking steps to compel the owners and operators of the facility’s aging storage tanks to make them earthquake resistant.

The Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub is built on soils subject to liquefaction in an earthquake. Experts predict a massive earthquake could occur any time along the Cascadia subduction zone, which runs from offshore Northern California, Oregon and Washington state to Canada.

Some fuel tanks are more than 100 years old, and most were built at least 50 years ago.

The study estimated that a major earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone would result in 95 million to 194 million gallons of fuels gushing from the tanks. The spill would flow from the Willamette River into the nearby Columbia River and, unless it is contained, would reach the Pacific Ocean, about 100 miles to the northwest.

KANSAS INCENTIVES-MYSTERY FIRM

Kansas gets OK to offer $1B-plus in breaks to mystery firm

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have signed off on the state’s largest-ever taxpayer-funded incentives to attract thousands of new jobs. They did so Wednesday even though most didn’t know the name of the company or what it plans to make. The measure also cuts the state’s corporate income taxes.

The Kansas Senate voted 31-9 to approve a bill to create a new incentives program offering a single company hundreds of millions of dollars in breaks once this year and and another company a deal in 2023. The House approved it Tuesday, so it goes to Gov. Laura Kelly.

Officials who know the company’s identity said they were required to sign an agreement not to name it or disclose project details. They said the company expects to make a decision within a few weeks.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHILLIPINES

Philippines welcomes back foreign travelers after 2 years

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has lifted a nearly 2-year ban on foreign travelers in a lifesaving boost for its tourism and related industries as an omicron-fueled surge eases. Fully vaccinated travelers who tested negative for the virus will also no longer be required to quarantine upon arrival.

The government also ended a risk classification system that banned travelers from the worst-hit countries.

The Philippines imposed one of the world’s longest lockdowns and strictest police-enforced quarantine restrictions to quell a pandemic that caused its worst economic recession since the 1940s and pushed unemployment and hunger to record levels.

More than a million Filipinos lost their jobs in tourism businesses and destinations in the first year of the pandemic alone.

