Asian shares mostly lower as markets watch Ukraine tensions

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower, echoing a decline on Wall Street, amid concerns about a potential Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong, but rose in Shanghai. Japan reported its economy grew at an annual rate of 5.4% in the October-December quarter, reflecting how restrictions related to the coronavirus were briefly relaxed after infections fell sharply before rebounding with omicron outbreaks.

Stocks fell on Wall Street as the U.S. moved to close its embassy in Ukraine. Wall Street is also trying to gauge the impact of any Federal Reserve moves to raise interest rates to quash surging inflation.

Pressure mounts on Congress to curb lawmaker stock trading

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure is building for Congress to pass legislation that would curtail lawmakers’ ability to speculate on the stock market.

Public anger over congressional stock trading has mounted since the first tremors of the pandemic. That’s when lawmakers stirred outrage by collectively buying and selling millions of dollars worth of stock after receiving warnings of the coming disruption from the virus.

Now, with much of the Democratic agenda stalled in a narrowly divided Congress, influential leaders in both parties have called for action following a steady stream of revelations about questionable trades by lawmakers.

Japan economy grew last quarter on better spending, exports

TOKYO (AP) — The government says Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 5.4% last quarter with boosts from improved consumer spending and exports.

Japan’s real gross domestic product, or GDP, grew 1.3% in October-December from the previous quarter.

Economic growth got a boost when measures to curb the spread of coronavirus infections were lifted last year. But the future remains uncertain after Tokyo and other areas of Japan resumed restrictions as the omicron variant fueled a surge.

For 2021, the world’s third-largest economy grew 1.7%, marking its first growth in three years.

Accounting firm: Trump financial statements aren’t reliable

NEW YORK (AP) — The accounting firm that prepared former President Donald Trump’s annual financial statements says the documents, used to secure lucrative loans and burnish Trump’s image as a wealthy businessman, “should no longer be relied upon” after investigators said they found evidence he and his company regularly misstated the value of assets.

Mazars USA LLP disclosed its findings and cut ties with the Trump Organization in a letter on Feb. 9, just weeks after New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office uncovered evidence Trump and the company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its golf clubs, skyscrapers and other property to get loans and tax benefits.

Mazars General Counsel William J. Kelly said Mazars performed its work on Trump’s financial statements “in accordance with professional standards” but that it could no longer stand by the documents in light of James’ findings and its own investigation.

Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) —Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, outlining plans not only to tow away their rigs but to strike at their bank accounts and their livelihoods.

In invoking Canada’s Emergencies Act, which gives the federal government broad powers to restore order, Trudeau ruled out using the military.

His government instead threatened to tow away vehicles to keep essential services running; freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts; and suspend the insurance on their rigs.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government will broaden its anti-money-laundering regulations to target crowd-funding sites that are being used to support the illegal blockades. Trudeau did not indicate when the new crackdowns would begin.

Buffett’s firm scores big with stake in Activision Blizzard

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)— Warren Buffett’s company placed a rare bet on a technology company late last year and it has already paid off in a big way.

Berkshire Hathaway bought near 15 million shares in game publisher Activision Blizzard during the last three months of 2021. The purchase came not long before Microsoft’s announcement in January that it was acquiring Activision for $68.7 billion, sending the stock soaring. Activision’s shares are up 22.5% so far this year.

Berkshire estimated that its 14.7 million shares in Activision Blizzard, the maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, were worth roughly $975 million at the end of 2021. At the close of trading Monday, they were worth $1.19 billion.

Myanmar says it won’t attend ASEAN foreign ministers meeting

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar says it will not participate in this week’s meetings in Cambodia of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, spurning an invitation to send a non-political representative instead of its chief diplomat.

The decision to restrict Myanmar’s participation reflects a disagreement over Myanmar’s lack of cooperation in implementing measures agreed upon by the 10-member group to ease that country’s violent political crisis following the army’s seizure of power.

California sets home, community standards to lower fire risk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A fire-resistant roof, at least 5 feet of defensible space around a home, a clearly defined evacuation route in a neighborhood and the removal of vegetation overgrowth in a community are some of the new statewide insurance standards to reduce the wildfire risk of older homes.

Dubbed “Safer from Wildfires,” the new standards announced Monday outline actions to harden homes, their immediate surroundings and the communities they are in, measures that insurance companies should consider for homes and businesses.

The new standards would prompt insurance companies to offer discounts, providing incentives for retrofitting older homes.

Patagonia, others threaten to boycott major outdoor show

DENVER (AP) — An environmental conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies, including Patagonia, REI and The North Face, say they will boycott the Outdoor Retailer trade show if it’s moved from Denver back to Salt Lake City.

The group called The Conservation Alliance is accusing Utah’s leaders of trying to chip away at protections for national monuments and public lands.

The biannual show was moved to Denver after Utah lawmakers asked President Donald Trump in February 2017 to repeal the newly designated Bears Ears National Monument.

Outdoor Retailer’s owner, Emerald X, has surveyed attendees and is considering moving the show after its contact with Denver expires this year.

