Asian shares rise on easing of Ukraine tensions, cheaper oil

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are higher, buoyed by hopes for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. But analysts warned the tensions were far from completely resolved, and the situation remains volatile.

Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China.

The Chinese government reported consumer prices rose 0.9% over a year earlier in January while prices of goods as they left the factory rose 9.1%. Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street, as investors welcomed signs tensions might ease in Ukraine. Inflationary pressure is gathering momentum in some parts of the world. Investors are also awaiting earnings reports.

AIRBNB RESULTS

Airbnb posts $55 million 4Q profit, revenue above 2019

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb has reported its second-straight quarterly profit and it says its revenue is now higher than it was before the pandemic. Airbnb said Tuesday that it earned $55 million in the fourth quarter. That’s a turnaround from a loss of $3.9 billion a year ago. Airbnb says the omicron variant of COVID-19 had less effect on bookings and cancellations than last year’s delta variant.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing company says summer bookings made by the end of January are 25% ahead of the same time in 2019, before the pandemic.

It says bookings are surging in small towns and rural areas, and average daily prices are rising.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUDGET

AP sources: White House seeks another $30B for COVID battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is telling Congress it needs an additional $30 billion to press ahead with the fight against COVID-19.

Two people familiar with the details tell The Associated Press that the request includes $17.9 billion for vaccines and treatments, $4.9 billion for testing, $3 billion to cover coronavirus care for uninsured people, and $3.7 billion to prepare for future variants.

The two sources spoke on condition of anonymity. Congress has already approved $5.8 trillion to battle the pandemic in a series of major bills spanning the Trump and Biden administrations.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COMPANIES

Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in two years for many people, the American workplace is transforming into something that resembles pre-pandemic days. Tyson Foods said Tuesday that it is ending mask requirements for its vaccinated workers in some facilities.

Last week, Walmart and Amazon said they’ll no longer require fully vaccinated workers to don masks in stores or warehouses unless required under local or state laws.

Meanwhile, tech companies like Microsoft and Facebook that had allowed employees to work fully remote are now setting mandatory dates to return to the office after lots of fits and starts.

FAA-BOEING

Regulators won’t let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

UNDATED (AP) — Federal safety officials aren’t ready to give back authority for approving new planes to Boeing when it comes to the large 787 jet, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner.

The plane has been plagued by production flaws for more than a year. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it will retain authority to issue certificates for each new 787 until it’s confident that Boeing is consistently churning out Dreamliners that meet federal design standards.

For years, the FAA has relied on employees of aircraft manufacturers to perform key safety checks and certify the airworthiness of individual planes. That practice came under fire after two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets.

CALIFORNIA-CARBON EMISSIONS

Saved pollution credits may hinder California climate goals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Oil refineries and other greenhouse gas-emitting companies that participate in one of California’s core climate change-fighting programs have accumulated so many credits allowing them to pollute that it could jeopardize the state meeting its emissions goals.

That’s according to a report by the Independent Emissions Market Advisory Committee, a panel of experts tasked with reviewing the cap-and-trade program.

The state makes fewer credits available over time with the goal of lowering emissions. But the companies already have saved 321 million credits. Those credits far exceed the emission cuts the “cap-and-trade” carbon market is supposed to achieve by 2030. State officials say they have tools to ensure climate goals are met.

JAPAN-CHINA-KIRIN

Japan’s Kirin to sell China joint venture to investment fund

TOKYO (AP) — Kirin is selling its China joint venture to an investment fund, shortly after the Japanese beer and beverage maker decided to pull out of Myanmar, where it had a beer brewery.

The sale to Plateau Consumer, a Chinese fund, for 115 billion yen ($994 million), covers Kirin’s entire 40% stake in its soft drinks joint venture in China.

Called China Resources Kirin Beverages, it was established in 2011. Kirin says the move comes amid a review of its investment portfolio, including foreign operations, under a management plan that runs through 2024.

VAPING COMPANIES-COURT RULING

Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Altria tobacco company says an administrative law judge dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging that its investment into vaping company Juul violates anticompetitive laws.

The preliminary decision by a federal agency judge is subject to review by the Federal Trade Commission and will likely be appealed. The FTC sued Altria in 2020 to break up its pact with e-cigarette maker Juul.

Investigators said Altria’s deal amounted to an agreement to discontinue its own e-cigarettes and no longer compete in the burgeoning vaping market.

If the judge’s ruling stands it will allow Altria to continue profiting from Juul e-cigarettes.

BIRD FLU

US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion. Indiana officials said Tuesday a second flock of 26,473 turkeys near the first infected farm is suspected to have the same virus.

The USDA also confirmed the presence of bird flu in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, and are awaiting results of a potential second case about 124 miles northeast in Webster County, Kentucky.

A backyard flock of mixed species birds in northern Virginia also is positive for the virus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-MISINFORMATION

California bills aim at social media, medical disinformation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two California Democratic lawmakers are targeting pandemic disinformation they say has received a broad audience and misplaced credibility through social media. Both legislators rejected concerns Tuesday that their legislation might carry free speech or business privacy considerations.

One proposal would require online platforms like Facebook to publicly disclose how their algorithms work and how they promote user content.

Another bill would label doctors’ promoting of misinformation or disinformation about COVID-19 to the public as unprofessional conduct that could draw disciplinary action. The bill’s supporters say social media has given a tiny minority of doctors an outsized voice in dissuading people from being vaccinated.

TV-YELLOWSTONE PREQUEL

‘Yellowstone’ saga expands with ’1932′ prequel on Paramount+

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The hit series “Yellowstone” is becoming a mothership with yet another prequel. The Paramount+ streaming service says it ordered a series titled “1932,” about the roots of the Dutton ranching family first introduced in the contemporary drama “Yellowstone.”

The cast and release date for “1932” weren’t immediately announced.

The new chapter will focus on the Duttons during Prohibition and the Great Depression.

Paramount+ said the first “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883,” is in its first season and will be back for a second. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among the stars of “1883,” while Kevin Costner leads the “Yellowstone” cast.

