FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed as Ukraine tensions send US stocks lower

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have mostly fallen in Asia as investors remain anxious over the possibility that Russia could invade Ukraine.

Benchmarks are moderately lower in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong, but are higher in Shanghai. Oil prices are down and U.S. futures are higher.

In New York on Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks. Technology stocks led the way lower, pulling the Nasdaq down 2.9%. Investors shifted money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, pushing yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.97%.

CONGRESS-SPENDING

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has sent President Joe Biden a bill averting a weekend government shutdown.

The measure will keep agencies afloat through March 11. Leaders hope that will give bipartisan bargainers enough time to finally reach a deal financing federal agencies until fall.

Without the current legislation, federal spending authority would have expired Saturday. The House approved the legislation last week.

The process has had minimal drama, with neither party believing it would benefit by forcing an election-year shutdown.

PUERTO RICO-PAY PROTESTS

Protests grow in Puerto Rico amid demands for higher wages

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Protests in Puerto Rico are multiplying as government employees demand higher pay and improved pensions.

Many have taken to the streets, emboldened and inspired by thousands of public school teachers who walked out of their classrooms in early February to demand wage hikes.

With union leaders calling another demonstration for today, social unrest is posing one of the biggest challenges for Gov. Pedro Pierluisi one year into his term. The governor is also drawing criticism from economists over how the U.S. territory’s cash-strapped government will pay for some of the raises that the governor has offered to some, but not all, public employees seeking to quell the protests.

SAUDI ARABIA-OIL

Saudi Arabia keeps lid on oil output as US gas prices rise

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia is signaling it isn’t willing to pump more oil and won’t push for changes to an agreement with Russia and other producers that has kept a lid on oil production levels.

That has Washington concerned as gasoline prices rise at the pump and tensions over Ukraine fuel market uncertainty.

The Biden administration sent two officials to Saudi Arabia this week to talk about a range of issues, chief among them the ongoing war in Yemen and global energy supplies. Higher prices at the pump pose a threat to Democrats in upcoming elections. President Joe Biden has warned that gas prices could get even higher if Russian invades Ukraine.

MARYLAND-DIGITAL AD TAX

Digital ad tax argued in Maryland federal court case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Attorneys in a federal court challenge to Maryland’s first-in-the-nation digital ad tax gave oral arguments Thursday about whether the law is a legitimate tax or an unconstitutional penalty targeting Big Tech.

Lawyers representing the state say the law is a legitimate revenue-raising measure that was enacted to raise money for education. But an attorney representing Big Tech says it clearly had a punitive intent and is narrowly tailored to affect companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon.

The law was approved by Democrats who control the legislature, over the veto of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, to raise an estimated $250 million a year to help pay for a sweeping K-12 education measure to expand early childhood education, increase teacher salaries, boost college and career readiness and help struggling schools.

MEXICO-AVOCADOS

Experts see avocado price rise, damage to Mexican producers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Experts say you may be paying more for your avocado toast in the short term, and distributors may be looking beyond Mexico to guard against future supply disruptions.

Mexico is negotiating security guarantees for U.S. inspectors who certify avocados for export in western Mexico, where avocado pickers have been thrown out of work. The inspections were halted last week after one of the U.S. inspectors was threatened.

While avocados that were already inspected can still be shipped north, there were signs Thursday that supplies would tighten, and companies that import avocados may have to look beyond Mexico, which currently supplies about 80% of U.S. imports of the fruit.

HARD ROCK-NEW YORK

Hard Rock has 3 potential sites for a New York City casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The chairperson of the Hard Rock gambling, hospitality and entertainment company says it has three potential sites on which it could build a casino in New York City.

Jim Allen said Thursday in an interview that a Hard Rock casino in New York would cost at least $2 billion. He is not divulging the potential sites, but says it will not be at the company’s planned half-billion-dollar hotel in Manhattan.

Allen says he expects the site selection process to begin in late summer or early fall.

The global company is owned by Florida’s Seminole tribe and has long operated a Hard Rock Cafe near Times Square.

