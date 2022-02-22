FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares drop as Putin orders troops to east Ukraine

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Asia have fallen sharply after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, a step suggesting a long-feared invasion was possibly underway.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.8% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 3.2%. Oil prices jumped, with U.S. crude up 2.8%.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Presidents Day. Shares slipped in Europe on Monday as investors awaited developments in the Ukraine crisis. Western powers fear Russia might use skirmishes in Ukraine’s eastern regions as a pretext for an attack on the democracy, which has defied Moscow’s attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

UKRAINE-RUSSIA TENSIONS

China’s envoy calls for restraint, more dialogue along with many other countries

UNDATED (AP) — China is calling for restraint and is encouraging efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, saying Beijing believes all countries should solve disputes by peaceful means in line with the U.N. Charter.

China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun on Monday called on the key parties in the Ukraine dispute “to continue dialogue and consultation and seek reasonable solutions.” Zhang gave very brief remarks at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council called by Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries.

The Chinese ambassador made no mention of Russia’s actions to recognize separatist areas and install its troops as peacekeepers. Chinese state media says China’s Embassy in Kyiv notified its citizens in Ukraine to avoid conflict areas.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROTESTS

Canada lawmakers extend emergency powers for truck protests

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian lawmakers have voted to extend the emergency powers that police can invoke to quell any potential restart of blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 185 to 151 Monday night to affirm the powers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier that the powers were still needed despite police ending the occupation of the nation’s capital by truckers over the weekend and police ending border blockades before that. The emergencies act allows authorities to declare certain areas as no-go zones. It also allows police to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts and compel tow truck companies to haul away vehicles.

BEE HIVE THEFTS

Beekeepers turn to anti-theft technology as hive thefts rise

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — About a thousand beehives worth hundreds of thousands of dollars have been reported stolen across California in the past few weeks.

It’s a crime that occurs uniquely in the state this time of year when almond trees start to bloom. That’s when beekeepers from around the United States truck billions of honeybees to California to rent them to growers who depend on the insects to pollinate their valuable crop.

Experts say a tightening bee supply and the soaring cost to rent a hive is motivating the thieves. Beekeepers are turning to GPS tracking devices, surveillance cameras and other anti-theft technology to protect their precious colonies.

REFINERY BLAST

Explosion at huge Louisiana refinery; 6 minor injuries

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A huge Louisiana oil refinery has been rocked by an explosion and fire; company officials say six people suffered minor injuries.

Officials later gave the all-clear sign, but it was not immediately clear what caused Monday morning’s blast at the Marathon Petroleum Corp. plant in Garyville, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Marathon says six contract workers were injured.

An emailed statement says three were treated at the plant and three were treated and released at health care facility. The company says it is investigating the cause. The refinery along the Mississippi River is one of the nation’s largest.

EUROPE-BOSNIA

EU vows to help prevent the possible breakup of Bosnia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc is ready to use all tools available to prevent the possible breakup up of ethnically divided Bosnia. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “there is no place in Europe for a divided Bosnia.”

The U.S. last month announced new sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. He’s been advocating that the Serb-run part of Bosnia should break away and unite with neighboring Serbia. Dodik says he and Bosnian Serbs are being unfairly targeted by the U.S. and others.

Many EU countries also want to hit Dodik with sanctions, but Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia are opposed. Borrell says the EU could also cut financial assistance.

DUBAI TRAVEL-AIRPORT

Dubai airport is busiest for global travel as virus persists

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s main airport retains its top place as the world’s busiest for international travel, with around 29 million passengers shuttling through the global gateway last year.

The 2021 passenger figures are encouraging for the tourism-driven economy of Dubai and a sign that intentional travel has picked up somewhat since the coronavirus pandemic spawned unprecedented global lockdowns and border closures in 2020.

Last year’s figure represents a 12% increase in traffic at Dubai International Airport, compared to 2020. Still, last year’s passenger figure is nowhere near the pre-pandemic milestone of 86.4 million in annual traffic logged by the airport in 2019.

AMAZON DRIVER-MOTOCYCLE ACCIDENT LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Amazon’s unrealistic demands caused driver to crash

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A motorcyclist who lost his leg after a collision with an Amazon delivery truck has filed a lawsuit arguing that unrealistic expectations for the tech giant’s delivery drivers have led to negligence.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, the lawsuit alleges Justin Hartley was riding his motorcycle in Virginia Beach on Oct. 4 when a rented truck with an Amazon logo turned directly into his lane of travel. The truck struck Hartley, and he suffered fractures to his left wrist and left leg.

The lawsuit says doctors were unable to save Hartley’s left leg and had to amputate it just below the knee.

Amazon has denied any responsibility.

