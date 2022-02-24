FINANCIAL MARKETS

Shares dive, oil soars after Russian action in Ukraine

BEIJING (AP) — World stock markets have plunged and oil prices surged by nearly $6 per barrel after President Vladimir Putin launched Russian military action in Ukraine.

Market benchmarks tumbled in Europe and Asia and U.S. futures are sharply lower.

Brent crude oil jumped to more than $100 per barrel today on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies.

The ruble sank 7.5% to more than $87 to the U.S. dollar.

Earlier, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance. Investors already were uneasy about the possible impact of the Federal Reserve’s plans to try to cool inflation.

UKRAINE-TENSIONS-CYBERATTACK

Cyberattacks accompany Russian military assault on Ukraine

BOSTON (AP) — The websites of Ukraine’s defense, foreign and interior ministries have been unreachable or painfully slow to load this morning as Russia is attacking its neighbor, explosions shaking the capital of Kyiv and other major cities.

The government sites had weathered a punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks the previous day, when security researchers also said unidentified attackers had infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.

Some were used at organizations in neighboring Latvia and Lithuania affiliated with Ukraine’s government.

DOMESTIC TERROR-POWER GRID

3 men plead guilty in terror plot against US power grid

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three men espousing white supremacist and neo-Nazi beliefs have pleaded guilty for their roles in a racially motivated terrorism plot to cripple portions of the U.S. power grid.

Christopher Cook, of Columbus, Ohio; Jonathan Frost, of Katy, Texas; and Jackson Sawall, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

A virtual court hearing was held Wednesday in Columbus. Federal authorities say the men hoped to create economic distress and civil unrest. Each faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Frost’s attorney says his client accepts responsibility for his conduct and “has completely disavowed his racist and white supremacist views.”

FORD’S FUTURE

Ford CEO: No plan to spin off EV business, but change coming

DETROIT (AP) — The CEO of Ford Motor Co. says the automaker has no plans to spin off its electric vehicle or internal combustion businesses. But Jim Farley says Ford is reinventing itself to remove costs and ramp up for large-scale EV and software sales.

Ford has only 15% of the market in the U.S., so the transition to battery vehicles is a chance to attract new customers. But Farley says it needs to make the buying process simple and all online, with no inventory in the system and home deliveries of the vehicles.

Farley says that Ford needs to hit Tesla-like profit margins by using common electric motors, electronic components and other parts across all sizes of vehicles.

CALIFORNIA DROUGHT-WATER SUPPLY

Citing drought, US won’t give water to California farmers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government says it won’t deliver any water to California farmers because of a severe drought.

The decision will force many farmers to plant fewer crops in a region that supplies a quarter of the nation’s food.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says a severe drought plaguing the western United States has left its system of reservoirs depleted. Environmental laws also require the system to have supply to maintain water quality throughout the fragile San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta. The bureau says January and February have been the driest ever recorded for the northern Sierra Nevada mountains.

CHILD POVERTY

Study: Child poverty rising after tax credit expires

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says the number of children in America living in poverty jumped dramatically after just one month without the expanded child tax credit payments.

Advocates fear the lapse in payments could unravel what they say were landmark achievements in poverty reduction.

Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy estimates 3.7 million more children were living in poverty by January. That’s a 41% increase from December, when families received their last check.

The federal aid started last July but ended after President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill stalled in the sharply divided Congress.

AMAZON-UNION

Amazon union organizer, 2 others arrested at NYC facility

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a former Amazon employee leading a push to unionize one of the online retailer’s warehouses has been arrested.

Authorities say Christian Smalls faces charges of trespass, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

Workers at Amazon’s Staten Island facility are getting ready for a vote in late March on whether to unionize. Police say Smalls refused to leave and was taken into custody; two other Amazon workers who police said tried to interfere were also taken into custody.

A lawyer for the group leading the unionization push says Smalls was merely dropping off food for workers. Amazon says Smalls has “repeatedly trespassed despite multiple warnings.”

MYANMAR-AVIATION FUEL

Rights advocates urge jet fuel sanctions against Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — Some human rights advocates are urging governments to impose sanctions against supplying aviation fuel to Myanmar as security forces stage air attacks against opponents of its army-led administration.

Calls for moves to cut off jet fuel supplies have gained attention after several major oil and gas companies, including Total and Chevron, announced they would withdraw from ventures in the country.

While Myanmar produces oil and gas, it has no large-scale modern refineries and must import all its aviation fuel for both civilian and military use. Some oppose targeting aviation fuel, saying it would hinder commercial aviation and humanitarian efforts to help tens of thousands of people displaced by civil strife after last year’s military takeover.

CHILE-BEES

Drought, pesticides take a toll on Chile’s crucial honeybees

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A drought has gripped Chile for 13 years and the flowers that feed honeybees in central Chile have grown increasingly scarce. So some keepers have headed to the nation’s far south seeking more plants with pollen.

Others are relying more heavily on sugar-water substances that leave bees weakened and vulnerable to disease. Beekeepers also say their hives are threatened by a huge increase in recent decades in the use of pesticides.

Those factors, along with parasites, have hit bee populations globally. And Chile has seen its exports of honey plunge over the past four or five years.

VENETIAN-LAS VEGAS-SALE

$6.25B sale of Venetian properties on Vegas Strip complete

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The more than $6 billion sale of Venetian properties on the Las Vegas Strip has been completed.

The new and old owners of the Venetian and Palazzo casino resorts and the former Sands Expo and Convention Center say gamblers, conventioneers and hotel guests should see few changes.

New York-based VICI Properties bought assets associated with the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Venetian Expo for $4 billion. Apollo Global Management acquired Venetian operations for $2.25 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp., the company led by Sheldon Adelson until his death last year, will effectively cease U.S. operations to focus on properties in Asia.

