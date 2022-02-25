FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia shares higher

UNDATED (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher after U.S. stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as the world slapped sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong. Japan announced additional sanctions on Russia, including freezing the assets of Russian groups, banks and individuals and suspending exports of semiconductors. Prices for oil and other commodities rose sharply, adding to worries over inflation. Despite uncertainty about the Ukraine and concerns about COVID-19 the turnaround on Wall Street seemed to buoy Asian shares.

UKRAINE INVASION

UN Council to vote on condemning invasion

UNDATED (AP) — The U.N. Security Council will vote Friday on a resolution that would condemn Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms.” It also would demand an immediate halt to Russia’s invasion and the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

A senior U.S. official says the Biden administration knows the measure will be vetoed by Russia, but believes it is very important to put the resolution to a vote to underscore Russia’s international isolation.

The official says the council vote will be followed by a resolution voted on quickly in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly where there are no vetoes.

The draft resolution, obtained by The Associated Press, would affirm the council’s commitment to the sovereignty “of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

UKRAINE INVASION-BIDEN-SWIFT

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve. They’re choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish Russia in the long term. President Joe Biden announced restrictions on exports to Russia and sanctions against Russian banks and sate-controlled companies. But Biden pointedly played down the need to block Russia from SWIFT. He says that while it’s “always” still an option, “right now that’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take.”

UKRAINE-INVASION-MISINFORMATION

Propaganda, fake videos of Ukraine invasion bombard users

WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok videos, propagandized headlines and tweets being shared on smartphones and screens around the globe are confusing millions about the reality of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unfolding on the ground.

Russian state media is making misleading claims on its social media channels and in broadcasts that its invasion was necessary, saying, without evidence, that Ukraine was threatening its own people. Other social media users around the world are also circulating old footage and photos, claiming they show images from the Ukraine conflict. Videos and photos like this have been viewed millions of times already online.

AUSTRALIA-RUSSIA-CHINA-TRADE

Australia PM raps China for Russia trade deal

UNDATED (AP) — Australia’s prime minister is accusing China of throwing Russia a lifeline by easing trade restrictions at a time that the much of the world is trying to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was reacting Friday to a report in The South China Morning Post that China had announced it was fully open to Russian wheat imports.

Morrison noted that Australia, the United States, Britain, the European Union and Japan are imposing sanctions on Russia, and said China ’s easing of trade restrictions “is simply unacceptable.”

In his words: “You don’t go and throw a lifeline to Russia in the middle of a period when they’re invading another country.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASKS

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

That will mean most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended based on current data.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RENTAL ASSITANCE

Treasury: Most COVID rental aid went to low-income residents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department concluded that more than 80% of the billions of dollars in federal rental assistance during the pandemic went to low-income tenants.

It also found that the largest percentage of tenants receiving pandemic aid were Black households and that many were led by women. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Treasury found that more than 40% of tenants getting help were Black and 20% Latino while two-thirds were female-headed households. Lawmakers approved $46.5 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance last year. Through 2021, Treasury said over $25 billion has been spent or allocated which represents 3.8 million payments to households.

