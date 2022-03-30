On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 8:32 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.

President Joe Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of covid.gov.

A White House fact sheet says the government has worked since the start of the Biden administration to set up more than 90,000 vaccination sites, distribute more than 400 million high-quality masks free of charge, send free test kits to directly people’s home and set up “test to treat” sites where people can be tested for COVID-19 and receive treatment onsite if they receive a positive result.

“Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools,” the White House said. People will also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: Did you miss our 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange? No worries. You can watch sessions on demand and read articles featuring cloud leaders from every military service and the fourth estate — as well as pick up advice from leading industry experts too.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|5 Employee Recognition for the Modern...
4|5 Industry 4.0: How to Use Industrial...
4|5 Connect with Customers and Manage Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories