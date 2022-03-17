On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Biden to call China’s Xi to discuss economic competition

Associated Press
March 17, 2022 8:27 am
< a min read
      

President Joe Biden will speak Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ongoing economic competition between the two countries and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the upcoming phone call in a Thursday statement that said it’s “part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication” between the United States and China.

The call follows an intense seven-hour meeting in Rome on Monday between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi.

U.S. officials have warned that China has amplified Russian disinformation that could be a pretext for Putin’s forces to attack Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons. There are also reports —denied by the Kremlin — that Russia has reached out to China for aid as it faces sanctions and an invasion that faces stiff resistance by Ukrainians.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

At the meeting, Sullivan wanted more transparency on Beijing’s posture regarding Russia and repeated that any attempts by China to help Russia avoid sanctions would be costly for Xi’s government.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|23 Peterson Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|23 All About OpenFlows WaterGEMS
3|23 Armis Demo Desk: Detect and Protect
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ever Grounded?