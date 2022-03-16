On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Bomb-threatened Black schools eligible for security grants

DARLENE SUPERVILLE
March 16, 2022 8:33 am
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Historically Black colleges and universities, many of which recently received bomb threats, are eligible for grant funding under a U.S. Education Department program designed to help improve campus security, Vice President Kamala Harris was set to announce on Wednesday.

A day after the White House said her husband had tested positive for COVID-19, Harris was set to appear with Attorney General Merrick Garland, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Homeland Security Deputy Secretary John Tien to discuss steps to improve public safety across the United States.

Harris was expected to announce that historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, are now eligible for grant funding under the Project School Emergency Response to Violence program at the Education Department to improve campus security and provide mental health resources.

The FBI has been investigating bomb threats against at least 17 of these schools in late January and February, which was Black History Month. No devices were found at the schools that were threatened.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The White House said Harris will make clear that everyone should be able to learn, work, worship and gather without fear. She will discuss spikes in instances of violence and hate against Jewish, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander and LGBTQ communities, the White House said in previewing the event.

Last March, Harris and President Joe Biden visited Atlanta after the fatal shootings of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at area spas. Wednesday is the anniversary of those killings.

After husband Doug Emhoff’s positive COVID-19 result was announced on Tuesday, Harris tweeted that he was doing fine and that she had tested negative and would continue to be tested. She later skipped a previously scheduled Tuesday evening appearance with Biden.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|22 Schriever Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|22 Navigating the 2022 National Defense...
3|22 U.S. Army Technical Exchange Meeting:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ivorian prime minister meets with Secretary Blinken