Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Brazil’s Bolsonaro in hospital after feeling discomfort

DEBORA ALVARES
March 28, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was being examined at an army hospital in the capital due to a possible intestinal obstruction, a key minister said late Monday.

The institutional security minister, Gen. Augusto Heleno, confirmed to The Associated Press that Bolsonaro had been taken to the hospital in Brasilia.

Brazil’s president has been in and out of hospitals since he was stabbed in his abdomen at a campaign event before the 2018 elections. Bolsonaro has undergone seven surgeries since he became president in 2019.

Brazilian media reported that the president had felt discomfort since lunchtime.

        Insight by Dataminr: How can technology play a role in helping organizations prepare for large-scale events? During this exclusive webinar, public sector leaders will discuss their considerations, challenges and strategy when planning technology initiatives and security around large-scale events.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|4 Smart Cities Connect Conference and...
4|4 SMi's 11th Annual Smart Water...
4|4 Sea-Air-Space 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Can I get your autograph?