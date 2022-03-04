Trending:
China to raise defense spending by 7.1% to $229 billion

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 9:28 pm
BEIJING (AP) — China is raising its defense spending in 2022 by 7.1% to $229 billion, up from a 6.8% increase the year before.

Saturday’s announcement marks a continuation of the robust spending that has given China an increasingly powerful military that is challenging the U.S. armed forces’ dominance of the Indo-Pacific region.

China has the world’s second largest defense budget after the U.S.

