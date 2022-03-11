EU foreign policy chief says ‘pause’ needed in Iran talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says “a pause” is needed in ongoing talks over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter on Friday that the pause was needed “due to external factors.”

He added: “A final text is essentially ready and on the table.”

He did not elaborate.

There was no immediate reaction from Iran.

