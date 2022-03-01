Trending:
Ex-campaign chief for Ohio US rep sentenced in $1.4M theft

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 5:56 pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — A former campaign manager for a veteran member of Congress was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to two federal counts in a case saying he stole more than $1.4 million from the campaign.

Jamie Schwartz, 42, admitted embezzling the money while working for the campaigns of Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnati, during 2011-2019.

Schwartz apologized to Chabot and his staff before being sentenced in federal court, saying his life became a lie. “My behavior became worse and worse,” he said.

Schwartz must repay the $1.42 million to the campaign, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

An attorney for Chabot, who is serving his 13th U.S. House term, said in 2019 that he had been the victim of “financial malfeasance.”

Federal prosecutors said Schwartz was upfront about what he had done.

“He came fully and completely clean,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Singer. “It’s a rare occasion that a defendant walks into our office with a box of evidence and is an open book.”

