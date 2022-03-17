On Air: Ask the CIO
Ex- Honduras first lady Rosa Bonilla convicted of corruption

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 1:35 pm
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A court in Honduras convicted former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla of corruption Thursday for the second time.

Bonilla was sentenced to 58 years in prison in September 2019 for embezzling about $600,000 in government money between 2010 and 2014, when her husband Porfirio Lobo was president.

But the Supreme Court of Justice overturned her conviction six months later, citing procedural problems and ordering a new trial.

On Thursday, that second trial resulted in a conviction too.

Honduras’ court system said via Twitter Thursday that the court had unanimously convicted Bonilla of embezzlement.

