Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Footage: Man killed by police had rifle, moved toward cops

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 7:06 pm
1 min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — A man killed by Seattle police Saturday night had crashed his truck into a garage door at a federal building, exited the truck with a rifle and fired it at random, body camera and video security footage released by police on Tuesday appears to show.

The man in footage appears to be lying on his back with a gun at his side when police arrived, The Seattle Times reported. He was just outside the garage door at the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building.

Officers get close to him at street level and from a staircase above, identifying themselves as Seattle police and making multiple calls to “drop your weapon,” and “don’t do it,” the footage shows. But the man stands and starts moving toward officers with the gun still in hand, according to the footage.

He was then hit by multiple shots fired by officers. He died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Police said the five officers who shot at the man are: Zachary Backman, Elijah Banks, Stephen Englund, Danielle Fine and Nicholas Soldati.

The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigations Team, which responds to shootings by police officers, continues to investigate the shooting, police said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|15 Performance Driven Thinking for First...
3|15 8(a) STARS III GWAC DPA Training
3|15 Digital Transformation in a Time of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Capitol Police take to their bikes