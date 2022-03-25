On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Groundbreaking held in Texas for Medal of Honor museum

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ground was broken Friday for a new museum in Texas to honor those who have been awarded the nation’s highest military honor.

The National Medal of Honor Museum will be built in Arlington, just west of Dallas. The museum will tell the stories of the recipients of the medal, which is awarded by Congress for risking life in combat beyond the call of duty.

“When you look at the Medal of Honor recipient, you are looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds, you are looking at someone who has placed duty above self, you are looking at someone who understands the meaning of sacrifice in the most profound way,” former President George W. Bush said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Some Medal of Honor recipients attended the ceremony. About 3,500 people have received the award.

The museum, which will have permanent and rotating exhibits, is expected to open in 2024.

