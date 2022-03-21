On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Indonesia set to lift quarantine rules for overseas tourists

EDNA TARIGAN
March 21, 2022 9:13 am
< a min read
      

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia will lift all quarantine requirements for overseas visitors entering the country, its tourism minister said Monday, two years after it imposed border restrictions due to COVID-19.

Tourism and Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno told reporters that foreign tourists will still be required to have a negative PCR test before entering the country. Quarantine requirements will be lifted from Tuesday, he added.

Indonesia had already implemented a two-week trial of quarantine-free travel in Bali, Batam and Bintan islands, where coronavirus numbers have been falling.

The government is hoping the easing of travel restrictions will boost the number of foreign tourist this year to over 3 million.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

This month, Indonesia also lifted the negative COVID-19 test result as a requirement for domestic flights.

Indonesia reported on Monday 4,699 new coronavirus infections and 154 deaths in the last 24-hour period. Case numbers have dropped by more than 90% from their peak in mid-February.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News Lifestyle News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|27 Atmosphere 2022
3|27 FS-ISAC 2022 Americas Spring Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad