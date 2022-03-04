On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Iran says data center fire causes internet disruption

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 5:04 am
< a min read
      

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire in a government data center caused internet disruption for many users in Iran on Friday, an official said on Twitter.

Mahdi Salem, Deputy Telecommunication Minister said that an “electrical connection” had caused the fire, but it was later repaired.

Advocacy group NetBlocks said a major internet disruption had occurred, impacting Tehran and other regions.

It was unclear to what extent Internet traffic was still affected later Friday.

