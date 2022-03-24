On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Jan. 6 committee sets contempt vote for 2 former Trump aides

ERIC TUCKER
March 24, 2022 2:05 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump.

The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications.

