On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Mexico finds 3 million rounds of ammo in biggest bust so far

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 5:44 pm
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army and National Guard said Thursday they found almost 3 million rounds of ammunition and at least 16 fully automatic, belt-fed machine guns in raids this week on several houses in the northern border state of Sonora.

The Defense Department said the seizure was the biggest haul of illegal ammunition in recent memory in Mexico.

The ammo, more than enough to supply a battalion-size force, was found in the city of Navojoa during raids Tuesday and Wednesday. Navojoa is a crossroads town in the southern part of Sonora several hundred miles from the U.S. border.

Sonora has been the scene of bloody turf battles between factions of the Sinaloa cartel and gangs allied with fugitive drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

The total amount of material seized was 2.83 million rounds, 14,722 magazines, and 128 rifles of different calibers, authorities said. There were also six .50 caliber sniper rifles and 19 machine guns, of which at least 16 appeared to be belt-fed, they said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist