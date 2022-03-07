On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Supreme Court rejects GOP redistricting pleas in 2 states

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 5:21 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans more favorable to Democrats.

In separate orders late Monday, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state’s Supreme Court to be in effect for the 2022 elections.

In North Carolina, the map most likely will give Democrats an additional House seat in 2023.

The Pennsylvania map also probably will lead to the election of more Democrats, the Republicans said, as the two parties battle for control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

